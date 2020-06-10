Was just checking for the system requirements needed to play cyberpunk so I can make sure the build I'm doing for my daughters flat mate will do what is needed. Why do they never state the resolution these requirements are aimed at as it makes a massive difference surely? If the bench mark has moved away from 1920x1080 as a standard but moved higher up to say 2560 then using a gpu that's slightly lesser then recommended would most likely work great. The recommended is a Vega 64 or 1070 and I'm planning to use a 5600XT which I think should be fine but seeing as I'm building for someone else id feel pretty silly if he couldn't play the one main game he asked the pc to be built for (he plays a lot of wow too)