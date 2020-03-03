Wondering if anyone has any rough ideas on cost on having power and light and a door fitted to a single brick skin garage? Door would be a normal open close affair with lock an maybe a form of glass Power an light would be a pair of double sockets two LED ceiling lights and a take off for an alarm. Garage is as the about 6M from the house, there is an existing double socket on the wall closest to the garage which I generally use to run an extension lead to run what ever I'm using out there. My understanding is it would just be drill out the back of the socket to make a hole run armoured cable 60cm underground too the garage it can pop up in and into a small consumer unit then off in trunking into switches etc? I'm more than happy to do the trench and more to reduce cost but I know I need to have a sparky in as they need to give me a certificate for the work. May keep this open after as I do more to the garage as it's going to become more a workshop.