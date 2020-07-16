Garage workshop (garage conversion)

After requests over on discord for a project log so, here is a project log. Rough plan is covert half a single garage into a workshop, builder was here the other day and has fitted a for and double window. Idea is this will be mainly for the two things I do most, fix bicycles and wood working. So it'll be kitted out for this mainly Power and light due to go in soon awaiting a sparky but three double sockets and lighting will be on the list. Space wise it's about 2.5M wide by 2.8m long. If my maths is right I'll get all my current stuff in and have a load more space to play with. Photos later namely as the ones I have are huge and I can't be bothered to scale them down via the mobile. Plus I reckon I'll have one of the work benches in place this evening. Main issue is have is moving things round, it's going to be like one of those sliding image puzzles but I'll make it work. More later