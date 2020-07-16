  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Garage workshop (garage conversion)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by legoman, 16 Jul 2020 at 14:47.

  legoman

    legoman breaker of things

    Joined:
    28 Feb 2010
    Posts:
    4,118
    Likes Received:
    538
    After requests over on discord for a project log so, here is a project log.

    Rough plan is covert half a single garage into a workshop, builder was here the other day and has fitted a for and double window.

    Idea is this will be mainly for the two things I do most, fix bicycles and wood working. So it'll be kitted out for this mainly
    Power and light due to go in soon awaiting a sparky but three double sockets and lighting will be on the list.

    Space wise it's about 2.5M wide by 2.8m long. If my maths is right I'll get all my current stuff in and have a load more space to play with.

    Photos later namely as the ones I have are huge and I can't be bothered to scale them down via the mobile. Plus I reckon I'll have one of the work benches in place this evening.
    Main issue is have is moving things round, it's going to be like one of those sliding image puzzles but I'll make it work.

    More later
     
    legoman, 16 Jul 2020 at 14:47
    #1
