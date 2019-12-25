  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Gareth, what's the writing program you recommend?

Discussion in 'Software' started by KayinBlack, 25 Dec 2019 at 05:10.

    So I have a book published on Wordpress. That was a horrible decision. I'm interested in gathering it for print through a friend's publishing house. I, however, do not have Word, will not get Word, and I don't think LibreOffice is something I can submit with. I need something that I can clean up the formatting, do some edits and expand in a few places, and clean it up for an eventual (small) print run.

    Gareth, you've written books, and you mentioned a program that you used. What was it, and does it have a Windows version?

    I'm posting this here for the people that may be interested in this answer, instead of taking it to PM. I think the answer could be helpful to others.
     
    KayinBlack, 25 Dec 2019 at 05:10
