So I have a book published on Wordpress. That was a horrible decision. I'm interested in gathering it for print through a friend's publishing house. I, however, do not have Word, will not get Word, and I don't think LibreOffice is something I can submit with. I need something that I can clean up the formatting, do some edits and expand in a few places, and clean it up for an eventual (small) print run. Gareth, you've written books, and you mentioned a program that you used. What was it, and does it have a Windows version? I'm posting this here for the people that may be interested in this answer, instead of taking it to PM. I think the answer could be helpful to others.