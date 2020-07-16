Germans - What do you guys feel when watching WWII films?

I have a difficult question for any Germans who frequent the forums. I was listening to 'Fury' while I was setting up my Lego this morning, and the question that formed in my head was: 'What do you guys feel when watching WWII films?" To give you my thoughts (if I dare to be so arrogant): Perhaps a bit weirdly, I don't associate the Nazis with Germany today. I just see them as 'the bad guys'. I will however freely admit I love to make obscene jokes based on WWII, but my sense of humour is quite cruel (Frankie Boyle is my hero). The only film I can think off the top of my head that portrays the British in a bad way (because OBVIOUSLY, just like EVERY other country, we've only ever had one bad moment) is 'Braveheart'. However, when watching Braveheart, I don't really see the English as 'me' - instead, just being the bad guys. I actually see the Scottish as myself, mainly because I like to think I have the same principles. Perhaps a bit off topic, but I think to think that what happened would only have happened in Germany is incredibly naive. Part of me wonders if other countries like to bring it up just because they're secretly worried that they could've so easily gone down the same path. Indeed, if Germany hadn't I really do reckon the UK or the US would've done something similar. Anyway, over to you...