Build Advice GIGABYTE - Aorus ssd

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by kim, 21 Mar 2020 at 23:50.

  kim

    kim

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    691
    Likes Received:
    261
    Hi guys, during those long days locked home, I spend a lot of time watching hardware parts I dream about to complete my Ryzen rig, it will certainly be the last computer I will build, and I am wondering about something...:rollingeyes:
    I already have some parts, the first I bought was the MB, the Gigabyte B450 I Aorus pro wifi that I already saw in some builds here on BT, so no need to show it anymore :grin:
    The Ryzen itself, is a Ryzen 5 3600X.
    I really like the Aorus product range, beautiful and high end products IMO, so I also bought 16 GO of DDR4 from Gigabyte to match the build:
    [​IMG]
    (I wish I had found the same in 2x16 GO but I didn't, hope it will be enough for the games I play)
    I also bought a Gigabyte PSU Aorus P850W 80+ gold:
    [​IMG]
    I can't afford the GPU I dream about for the present , the Aorus 2080 super, but I will run my Gigabyte RTX 580 gaming 8GO to start.
    I bought the case too, of course the Gigabyte Aorus C300G:
    [​IMG]
    To finish, and that is my question, I needed a M2 NVME ssd, and I first bought a Samsung 970 evo plus, but I will finally put it inside my X79 MB now that it's able to run it, and I am lurking on the Gigabyte M2 nvme Aorus RGB:
    [​IMG]
    I am sure it cannot contest with the Samsung 970 evo+, but it's beautiful and I think it is sufficient enough to run Windows as my games will be on another SSD;
    My only question is : can I put it in the M2 slot of the B450 I pro wifi, I removed the original heatsink of the MB and I have this metal backplate still, but will it fit?
    [​IMG]
    I think it will, but advices are wellcome, thanks for reading.
     
    kim, 21 Mar 2020 at 23:50
    #1
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,171
    Likes Received:
    1,266
    If the PSU is anything like my 750w then it has capacitors on the cables which is annoying. It's a rock solid supply, though. I picked mine up cheap on a clearance.

    Yes it will fit (the SSD) but I don't think the cover will fit back on. It looks like an 80mm drive to me, so you would need to move the screw from the "middle" and put it in the "Bottom" as per the orientation of your pic. I like the case :) Gigabyte have really made a comeback with their Aorus range.
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Mar 2020 at 00:40
    #2

