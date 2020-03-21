Hi guys, during those long days locked home, I spend a lot of time watching hardware parts I dream about to complete my Ryzen rig, it will certainly be the last computer I will build, and I am wondering about something... I already have some parts, the first I bought was the MB, the Gigabyte B450 I Aorus pro wifi that I already saw in some builds here on BT, so no need to show it anymore The Ryzen itself, is a Ryzen 5 3600X. I really like the Aorus product range, beautiful and high end products IMO, so I also bought 16 GO of DDR4 from Gigabyte to match the build: (I wish I had found the same in 2x16 GO but I didn't, hope it will be enough for the games I play) I also bought a Gigabyte PSU Aorus P850W 80+ gold: I can't afford the GPU I dream about for the present , the Aorus 2080 super, but I will run my Gigabyte RTX 580 gaming 8GO to start. I bought the case too, of course the Gigabyte Aorus C300G: To finish, and that is my question, I needed a M2 NVME ssd, and I first bought a Samsung 970 evo plus, but I will finally put it inside my X79 MB now that it's able to run it, and I am lurking on the Gigabyte M2 nvme Aorus RGB: I am sure it cannot contest with the Samsung 970 evo+, but it's beautiful and I think it is sufficient enough to run Windows as my games will be on another SSD; My only question is : can I put it in the M2 slot of the B450 I pro wifi, I removed the original heatsink of the MB and I have this metal backplate still, but will it fit? I think it will, but advices are wellcome, thanks for reading.