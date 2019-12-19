Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 4 Dec 2019.
Look at the price.
Its a fcucking disgrace.
... seen worse.
Indeed, plenty of £700+ 2080 Super models around.
I guess my point really was that the price of these cards in general is totally out of control for what you get in return.
what happens when you consider overall system costs
lets assume the test system cost £1500 without gpu
so 2080 super vs 2070 super means 14% performance increase for only 11% system cost increase.
In this case, the 2080 super is better value for money than the 2070.....That's if of course you had to pay for the rest of your system, if all other hardware is free - then ignore the above.
Until people stop upgrading kit with every new performance level release, hardware makers will get away with astronomical pricing.
The general buying populace need to get their heads around whether the stuff they buy is giving them value for money; 2080 Super isn't as realistically viable a 'jump' for a 2080, as it is for a 1080/ti... but hey; if they wanna p*$$ their money away, who am I to stop them?
..but i just showed it IS good value for money....
if it isn't - what's better?
But not everyone upgrades from the same thing...
Buyer a may be coming from a 780ti
Buyer b may be coming from a 1080
Buyer c may be cming from a rx 480
And they will all have purchased those old cards at different times.
The people who upgrade with every new gen are a fraction of a tiny margin.
Those 3 to a 2080/Super make sense... 2080 to a 2080 Super makes less sense & is what I call a "Rockefeller" upgrade.
