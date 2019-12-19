  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Reviews Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 4 Dec 2019.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,639
    Likes Received:
    52
    bit-tech, 4 Dec 2019
  SuperHans123

    SuperHans123 Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    1,372
    Likes Received:
    36
    Look at the price.
    Its a fcucking disgrace.
     
    SuperHans123, 5 Dec 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,733
    Likes Received:
    213
    ... seen worse.
     
    Jeff Hine, 5 Dec 2019
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,326
    Likes Received:
    438
    Indeed, plenty of £700+ 2080 Super models around.
     
    Anfield, 6 Dec 2019
  SuperHans123

    SuperHans123 Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    1,372
    Likes Received:
    36
    I guess my point really was that the price of these cards in general is totally out of control for what you get in return.
     
    SuperHans123, 8 Dec 2019
  greigaitken

    greigaitken Member

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    406
    Likes Received:
    4
    what happens when you consider overall system costs
    lets assume the test system cost £1500 without gpu
    so 2080 super vs 2070 super means 14% performance increase for only 11% system cost increase.
    In this case, the 2080 super is better value for money than the 2070.....That's if of course you had to pay for the rest of your system, if all other hardware is free - then ignore the above.
     
    greigaitken, 19 Dec 2019 at 13:07
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,733
    Likes Received:
    213
    Until people stop upgrading kit with every new performance level release, hardware makers will get away with astronomical pricing.
    The general buying populace need to get their heads around whether the stuff they buy is giving them value for money; 2080 Super isn't as realistically viable a 'jump' for a 2080, as it is for a 1080/ti... but hey; if they wanna p*$$ their money away, who am I to stop them?
     
    Jeff Hine, 19 Dec 2019 at 13:24
  greigaitken

    greigaitken Member

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    406
    Likes Received:
    4
    ..but i just showed it IS good value for money....

    if it isn't - what's better?
     
    greigaitken, 19 Dec 2019 at 14:22
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,326
    Likes Received:
    438
    But not everyone upgrades from the same thing...
    Buyer a may be coming from a 780ti
    Buyer b may be coming from a 1080
    Buyer c may be cming from a rx 480
    And they will all have purchased those old cards at different times.

    The people who upgrade with every new gen are a fraction of a tiny margin.
     
    Anfield, 19 Dec 2019 at 15:47
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,733
    Likes Received:
    213
    Those 3 to a 2080/Super make sense... 2080 to a 2080 Super makes less sense & is what I call a "Rockefeller" upgrade.
     
    Jeff Hine, 19 Dec 2019 at 15:51
