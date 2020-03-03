  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Green Machine ANTEC TORQUE

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by CustomRigs, 3 Mar 2020 at 21:04.

  CustomRigs

    CustomRigs CallMeCleaner

    Joined:
    8 Dec 2017
    Posts:
    93
    Likes Received:
    26
    ANTEC TORQUE Green Machine / Pictures and Video are up



    On this build ive used my first vinyl decals ive made by my self. That green coloured liquid looks toxic [​IMG]:D

    Thanks to Antec, Inc Antec Deutschland ASRock Bitspower International Co., Ltd. TeamGroup - Global Noiseblocker for the support in this build ! Hope you enjoy the pictures and video !

    Systemspecifications

    ASRock X570 Steel Legend
    AMD Ryzen 3700X @4,3GHz allcore
    16GB Teamgroup Xtreem ARGB DDR4 3600MHz CL18
    ASRock 5700XT 8GB Reference
    ANTEC TORQUE Case
    ANTEC HCG 750 PSU
    2x 500GB Teamgroup Delta MAX SSD´s
    1x 512GB M.2 Corsair
    Noiseblocker 120mm EloopX ARGB Fans(six pcs)

    Watercoolingparts

    Bitspower 360mm Touchaqua Radiators (two)
    Bitspower Summit M Oled CPU Cooler
    Bitspower Lotan GPU Cooler + OLED Terminal
    Bitspower 16mm HT Fittings
    Bitspower SEDNA Torque Distributionplate with Bitspower DDC Pumpe
    Liquid Destilled Water + Bitspower UV Laser Green DYE

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    3 Mar 2020 at 21:04
    #1

