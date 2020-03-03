ANTEC TORQUE Green Machine / Pictures and Video are up On this build ive used my first vinyl decals ive made by my self. That green coloured liquid looks toxic Thanks to Antec, Inc Antec Deutschland ASRock Bitspower International Co., Ltd. TeamGroup - Global Noiseblocker for the support in this build ! Hope you enjoy the pictures and video ! Systemspecifications ASRock X570 Steel Legend AMD Ryzen 3700X @4,3GHz allcore 16GB Teamgroup Xtreem ARGB DDR4 3600MHz CL18 ASRock 5700XT 8GB Reference ANTEC TORQUE Case ANTEC HCG 750 PSU 2x 500GB Teamgroup Delta MAX SSD´s 1x 512GB M.2 Corsair Noiseblocker 120mm EloopX ARGB Fans(six pcs) Watercoolingparts Bitspower 360mm Touchaqua Radiators (two) Bitspower Summit M Oled CPU Cooler Bitspower Lotan GPU Cooler + OLED Terminal Bitspower 16mm HT Fittings Bitspower SEDNA Torque Distributionplate with Bitspower DDC Pumpe Liquid Destilled Water + Bitspower UV Laser Green DYE