H110i GTX Issue - Anyone else? (Closed loop cooler issue)

Hi all,



I noticed that my CPU was running hot, and after loads of troubleshooting I think that maybe the water is not flowing effectively through my closed loop.



Basically, when I boot up the PC will idle in the low 80c and if I give the double rad in the roof of my case some firm taps the temps will suddenly drop to mid 50c, and then eventually mid 30c.



This problem slowly comes back and requires some new 'taps' to get sorted again.



Has anyone else experience this??



I have re-seated the block, applied new tim, checked that the pump is running (its going at 3k RPM according to Corsair link).



- i7 3960x at stock



Would welcome any thoughts on this. Wondering if I may be in the market for a new closed loop cooler.



Thank you!

