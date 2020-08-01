Hello bit-tech! You might know me from the CMWS 2017 and my participation into this competition, and since the Cooler Master forum is closed, i decided to re-create the entire worklog i had there in here! A little background of me My name is Sotiris, commonly known as SotosLg. I am a computer technician and a case modder from Greece. I've been doing case modding for fun since 2004 and since 2011 it hit me directly to the forehead. I've made through the years some projects just for me and my intention is to spread the word around Greece or even better, whoever knows So, enough of the pep-talk, let's jump into the worklog shall we?