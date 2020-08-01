  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Half Life 2: Gordon Freeman edition

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by SotosLg, 1 Aug 2020 at 19:09.

  1. SotosLg

    SotosLg Half Life ² addict

    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hello bit-tech!

    You might know me from the CMWS 2017 and my participation into this competition, and since the Cooler Master forum is closed, i decided to re-create the entire worklog i had there in here!

    A little background of me
    My name is Sotiris, commonly known as SotosLg. I am a computer technician and a case modder from Greece.
    I've been doing case modding for fun since 2004 and since 2011 it hit me directly to the forehead.
    I've made through the years some projects just for me and my intention is to spread the word around Greece or even better, whoever knows :D

    So, enough of the pep-talk, let's jump into the worklog shall we?
     
    SotosLg, 1 Aug 2020 at 19:09
    As a Half Life 2 fan, i have an obligation to make a case mod around the best fps game that has ever released. I've been thinking about it since my last case mod that participated in an international (2012) event (sadly it was never completed as the website that the competition held got issues as far as i can remember). So, in a few words, i will be fusing a few techniques of mine and some others in order to achieve the best result that i imagined and thinking about. Rusting, crackle paint, scorched looked exterior side panel and color splash or even some paintbrush are the main tools to achieve something great and most of all something that i have always been dreaming of. So, Half Life 2: Gordon Freeman edition is commencing!! I will soon be posting pictures, so be patient and i hope that i fulfill my dream since 2012 and beyond!! The "victim" will be a Cavalier case!!

    16722385_10155803998212067_6522960771256789453_o_10155803998212067.jpg 16722802_10155803999532067_274315724310029373_o_10155803999532067.jpg 16796947_10155803980797067_8822956086743730509_o_10155803980797067.jpg 16797737_10155803996507067_8840900626582867768_o_10155803996507067.jpg 16797920_10155803995147067_989485660366030114_o_10155803995147067.jpg 16819113_10155803998142067_4451414232518796315_o_10155803998142067.jpg 16819198_10155803992612067_4979840017962359375_o_10155803992612067.jpg 16819333_10155803996557067_5791477902432104608_o_10155803996557067.jpg 16835895_10155803992542067_3632701142919955320_o_10155803992542067.jpg
     
    SotosLg, 1 Aug 2020 at 19:14
