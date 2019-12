Even that's not guaranteed, sadly. When you shove a new Blu-ray in a player, it updates the player based on a key revocation list located on the disc itself. If your player's key is on the list, it's effectively bricked. Doesn't happen all that often to legitimate players, I don't think, but WinDVD 8 had the honour of being the first back in 2007 after its AACS key was leaked.Granted, that's taking away the player rather than taking away an individual film or three - but it's all part of the same messy problem: invasive DRM.