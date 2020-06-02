Bit of an out there question for you guys... So at work, I get my AD services from a third party, including things like O365, Laptop deployment, SCCM etc. Non profit so we dont pay them for this (which is part of the problem). My staff all use laptops, I have 154 users in 20 different countries. None of my staff sit on the domain network unless they connect to the VPN, which to be honest they never do. A few years back, I flagged that our machines were not getting windows updates, the techs kept saying oh they have to be on vpn and its a user issue. Finally it came to ahead when I had my counterparts and three levels of management in the room. My statement was "So I have Windows machines which havent had a single update in 3 years, if you are happy for these to be on your domain network, why should I stress about it?" Very quickly we got the WinOps techs working and they set up an SCCM node in the DMZ and updated client configs. Great, right? Fast forward to Friday, we heavily use Zoom as an org. I ask the third party SCCM guy to run me a report on what version Zoom client is on each of our machines so I could gauge what we had to do to bring everyone up to V5+. The report I got back wasnt hugely helpful, but it was a start. We had them push a client upgrade to all of the machines not at the right level and he agreed to give me an updated report EoD ET on Friday and a further updated report on Monday morning. I never got the updated report as requested, got them today after i had to remind him... I cant put it into words, but the reports themselves just drive me nuts. I expect a report that says here is all 150 machines we have, and here is the version of the zoom client that they have and here is the date that the client last reported. Instead the machines that havent reported back or have no client are missing from the report, so i have to go back to my inventory and pull data to perform comparisons. Newly deployed machines that I know have the client installed not appearing on the list at all. I have asked a few times to see if I can get access to the SCCM console so that I can attempt to create my own reports, but thats been pushed off multiple times. Also given that we dont pay for this, any request I have is right at the bottom of the pile! Its super frustrating. Anyways to my ask: Does anyone have any good open source / free assetmanagement software that will communicate over the internet. I want to stick server up in AWS and have clients on the laptops that will communicate back to the server so that I can pull my own reporting! Ive done something similar on spiceworks back in they day. However its more geared to a service desk which we already have. I have limited access to the AD itself, the worst I can do is reset a password, which is fine.