Other Have lost audio on the laptop and about to use it as clay pigeon

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ModSquid, 20 Apr 2020 at 16:55.

  ModSquid

    ModSquid

    Unsurprisingly, I have (another) stupid tech issue that between the combined might of myself and Google, I still cannot resolve.

    The small laptop has decided it doesn't want to play sound from its speakers. It's happy to do it via a Bluetooth connection, but the "Intel SST Audio Device (WDM)" is sulking and has locked itself in its room. This does not seem an unusual problem according to the internet, but none of the fixes I've tried are helping. Sorting this out will ease the pressure on the home schooling-weary other half (and prevent me spending days looking for a solution) so all assistance appreciated.

    Stuff wot I've done:
    • updated Windows (10)
    • uninstalled/reinstalled via Dev Mgr
    • uninstalled driver and tried using HD audio driver
    • could not find any sensible Realtek driver up/downgrade on their website
    • cannot find newer driver using Dev Mgr properties options
    • have reinstalled all device drivers (Asus T100)
    • turned to gin as a respite
    If anyone can offer any workable solution to this, there will be much thanks from this end.
     
    ModSquid, 20 Apr 2020 at 16:55
  BeauchN

    BeauchN

    Try full choke and 36g of #6 shot?

    Possibly more usefully, have you double checked that it’s set to play through the inbuilt speakers rather than some phantom playback device?
     
    BeauchN, 20 Apr 2020 at 17:12
  ModSquid

    ModSquid

    Ha! Yeah, they're set as default audio device but I don't even get the funky little green EQ levels. It says Speakers on the volume mixer, I cannot get a test tone out of them (which I'm assuming would work regardless of whether they were set as default) and when I run the troubleshooter, I get something like (can't remember the exact words) "Audio service not running", which when I look in Services, actually is, including some of the ancillary services as far as I've found online.

    I only have the speakers and the last-connected Bluetooth speaker as options, and neither are giving it the green ravey EQ.
     
    ModSquid, 20 Apr 2020 at 17:26
