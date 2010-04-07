Here's the latest official (Not Beta) Vbios for Sapphire HD5970 OC. (All VBIOS on this page are Sapphire OC edition) Please read Post #2 to help you understand the flashing process Original vbios 735/1010mhz IMPORTANT: Make sure you clear all Display drivers before flashing new Vbios. (I would recommend using Driver Sweeper). If you do not, then you will result in getting BSOD during windows start up!! (I know this as I found out the hard way). Atiflash Download Latest version http://support.sapphiretech.com/archive/attachment/3109/131_634136893713165000.zipThese are just the Original Vbios only. To flash your card, type the following commands in pure DOS mode. For those of you flashing a different branded card Please type this command first to tell you which GPU is master and slave by 0 and 1 (My Master GPU is 0 and my Slave GPU is 1. Some people have stated that other brands have the Master GPU as 1 and the Slave GPU as 0). atiflash -i atiflash -p 0 C0001OCM.AC1 -f atiflash -p 1 C0001OCS.AC1 -f Make sure you include all spaces/dash etc.. as shown. For those of you that are unsure how to make a DOS bootable disc, please download this linkhttp://www1.sapphiretech.com/global/lib_files/103.zip Feel free to leave +REP for helping you guys out. Cheers, Simon. Only use if you are using a waterblock with a decent size Radiator. Pre OC vbios 1000/1300 1.35v VDDC 1.25v VDDCI I cannot guarantee that with these clock speeds that this vbios will be stable on your card, but only on the lucky few. So try at your own risk. For those of you flashing a different branded card Please type this command first to tell you which GPU is master and slave by 0 and 1 (My Master GPU is 0 and my Slave GPU is 1. Some people have stated that other brands have the Master GPU as 1 and the Slave GPU as 0). atiflash -i Master Vbios atiflash -p 0 M.AC1 -f Slave Vbios atiflash -p 1 S.AC1 -f For those of you using a waterblock here's a Pre OC vbios for the HD5970 Clocks 950/1200 You will need to uninstall all display drivers before flashing this OC vbios. Overwise you will get a BSOD. I would not recommend using this vbios if you are not using a watercooling block! Master vbios Slave vbios For those of you flashing a different branded card Please type this command first to tell you which GPU is master and slave by 0 and 1 (My Master GPU is 0 and my Slave GPU is 1. Some people have stated that other brands have the Master GPU as 1 and the Slave GPU as 0). atiflash -i (m) for master (s) for slave vbios. Put these 2 files on your dos enabled usb stick along with ati flash tool. Now type the following commands atiflash -p 0 950M.AC1 -f Then after that bios has flashed type; atiflash -p 1 950S.AC1 -f Now reinstall CCC and check GPUZ to make sure your clocks are running at 950/1200 1.2v VDDC 1.15v VDDCI You may get a CCC warning saying your display drivers are _______? Just click ok and have fun. Here's another Pre OC vbios 900/1200 1.175v VDDC 1.15v VDDCI For those of you flashing a different branded card Please type this command first to tell you which GPU is master and slave by 0 and 1 (My Master GPU is 0 and my Slave GPU is 1. Some people have stated that other brands have the Master GPU as 1 and the Slave GPU as 0). atiflash -i Master vbios atiflash -p 0 900M.AC1 -f Slave vbios atiflash -p 1 900S.AC1 -f Here's another Pre OC vbios 800/1100 1.15v VDDC 1.15v VDDCI For those of you flashing a different branded card Please type this command first to tell you which GPU is master and slave by 0 and 1 (My Master GPU is 0 and my Slave GPU is 1. Some people have stated that other brands have the Master GPU as 1 and the Slave GPU as 0). atiflash -i Master vbios atiflash -p 0 800M.AC1 -f Slave vbios atiflash -p 1 800S.AC1 -f Enjoy!! Simon.