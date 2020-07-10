  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Headsets, headphones, microphones, and so on

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by liratheal, 10 Jul 2020 at 08:43.

  1. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,551
    Likes Received:
    1,166
    Evening folks.

    I've been playing a lot more games online (On PC) with a friend recently, and I'm losing my rag with the Hyper-X headphones/mic headset thing.

    Volume consistency on the mic is.. Non existent. Every session I need to fart around with it to make it work, and I'm bored with this now.

    The headphones themselves are still fine, though, which has put me in something of a dilemma.

    I don't fancy breaking the bank.

    To hand I have;

    Hyper-X headphones & all the sundries.
    AudioTechnica AT2020 mic, stand, and whatnot.

    However. Both of these are cabled, and I'd rather avoid cables where possible.

    Or at least make them less fugly.

    So I see several options.

    1: A set of wireless headphones, and a desk mount mic stand for the AT2020

    2: A wireless headset with built in mic - The field seems crammed with these, and they're all somewhat the same to me.

    3: Another wired headset and suck up my cable hatred.

    Has anyone else had the same kind of dilemma and some sort of solution?
     
    liratheal, 10 Jul 2020 at 08:43
    #1
  2. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,500
    Likes Received:
    363
    Surely there's the cheapest being just use the headphones with the AT2020?

    Cost £0 with the downside being cables like the 3rd option.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 10 Jul 2020 at 09:44
    #2

Share This Page