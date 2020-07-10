Evening folks. I've been playing a lot more games online (On PC) with a friend recently, and I'm losing my rag with the Hyper-X headphones/mic headset thing. Volume consistency on the mic is.. Non existent. Every session I need to fart around with it to make it work, and I'm bored with this now. The headphones themselves are still fine, though, which has put me in something of a dilemma. I don't fancy breaking the bank. To hand I have; Hyper-X headphones & all the sundries. AudioTechnica AT2020 mic, stand, and whatnot. However. Both of these are cabled, and I'd rather avoid cables where possible. Or at least make them less fugly. So I see several options. 1: A set of wireless headphones, and a desk mount mic stand for the AT2020 2: A wireless headset with built in mic - The field seems crammed with these, and they're all somewhat the same to me. 3: Another wired headset and suck up my cable hatred. Has anyone else had the same kind of dilemma and some sort of solution?