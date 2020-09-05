A friend gave me a Neewer 14-inch Outer Dimmable Bi-color SMD ... LED ring light. This one to be exact. My kitchen scale says the light is almost 1kg and is 1.2kg with the phone. I have a larger one, I forget if it is the 18" or 20" stuck in China. The delivery weight is only 0.8kg different according to Amazon so let's say 2kg for the larger ring with the phone. The included tripod is rated for 8KG. As such I think a 3-5KG rated desktop tripod would be nice and solid. I can use the included but that would place the light 110cm away from the subject. Any suggestions?