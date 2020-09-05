  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion started by silk186, 5 Sep 2020 at 21:35.

    A friend gave me a Neewer 14-inch Outer Dimmable Bi-color SMD ... LED ring light. This one to be exact. My kitchen scale says the light is almost 1kg and is 1.2kg with the phone. I have a larger one, I forget if it is the 18" or 20" stuck in China. The delivery weight is only 0.8kg different according to Amazon so let's say 2kg for the larger ring with the phone. The included tripod is rated for 8KG. As such I think a 3-5KG rated desktop tripod would be nice and solid. I can use the included but that would place the light 110cm away from the subject.

    Any suggestions?

    silk186, 5 Sep 2020 at 21:35
    Is it for the ground or a desk/table? As a clamp may ne a better option for the latter :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 5 Sep 2020 at 21:57
    It will go on the table, with the phone mounted in the LED ring so I don't want it too far away. Normally the tripod is in the middle of the table or closer, around 50cm away.

    silk186, 5 Sep 2020 at 22:19
