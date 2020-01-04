  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by Wakka, 4 Jan 2020 at 16:20.

    Short and sweet - multimeter confirmed dead cell(s) in car battery (10v reading...), so I need a replacement... Issue is, every website that I use the "insert registration and we'll find the right batteries!" feature brings up batteries with a length of 242mm, whereas the one currently fitted (OEM Exide EFB) is a 207mm unit. And the housing definitely won't fit an extra 35mm...

    Specs for current battery are:

    207x175x190mm
    55Ah
    450A
    Start/Stop (presuming EFB, but just says "stop & start")

    Wakka, 4 Jan 2020 at 16:20
    RedFlames, 4 Jan 2020 at 16:27
