Short and sweet - multimeter confirmed dead cell(s) in car battery (10v reading...), so I need a replacement... Issue is, every website that I use the "insert registration and we'll find the right batteries!" feature brings up batteries with a length of 242mm, whereas the one currently fitted (OEM Exide EFB) is a 207mm unit. And the housing definitely won't fit an extra 35mm... Specs for current battery are: 207x175x190mm 55Ah 450A Start/Stop (presuming EFB, but just says "stop & start") Go, But-Tech, go!!