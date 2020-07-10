  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Help needed with pcie wireless card

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CrapBag, 10 Jul 2020 at 22:56.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    I have just finished setting up the old pc for my brother in law and have been doing so using a really long ethernet cable to my router for trouble free installing.

    I'm delivering this early tomorrow morning and only now did I think to test the Wi-Fi card that's in it and yup I cant get it to work.

    It can see my neighbours plusnet Wi-Fi network through the walls but cant see my sky network which is just feet away.

    Think I have a sky hub and the card is 802.11n and I think my security is WPA2 PSK.

    Any ideas?

    The card is a railink wireless wan card ver 2 I believe.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Jul 2020 at 22:56
  2. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    You on genuine drivers crappy or did you let MS pull their own down
     
    modd1uk, 10 Jul 2020 at 23:05
  3. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Let MS do there stuff then downloaded and tried to install drivers I found but MS told me theirs were newer.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Jul 2020 at 23:19
  4. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    2.4GHz card trying to connect to a 5GHz network?
     
    RedFlames, 10 Jul 2020 at 23:27
  5. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Got 2 separate as my lad uses the 5ghz for his phone games or his switch, can't remember.
     
    CrapBag, 10 Jul 2020 at 23:33
