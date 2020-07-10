I have just finished setting up the old pc for my brother in law and have been doing so using a really long ethernet cable to my router for trouble free installing. I'm delivering this early tomorrow morning and only now did I think to test the Wi-Fi card that's in it and yup I cant get it to work. It can see my neighbours plusnet Wi-Fi network through the walls but cant see my sky network which is just feet away. Think I have a sky hub and the card is 802.11n and I think my security is WPA2 PSK. Any ideas? The card is a railink wireless wan card ver 2 I believe.