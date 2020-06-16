... and headphones, and home cinema, and anything like that. And clearly not anonymous either. For a tech forum, where there's clearly many such enthusiasts based on what regularly appears in the "latest purchases" thread, there's a disturbing lack of regular hi-fi related discussion. There used to be a handful of hifi/AV threads that bubbled up from time to time that are so old they're probably not worth reviving even if I could find them. Whether you're just getting started and have questions or need advice, or are well into the rabbit hole and need moral support, or are DIYing a sub and logging your research and progress @liratheal or you just have some borderline-pornographic photos of your gear to share... show me what you got. Please, just no cable debates. I'll open up with some good old-fashioned pr0n, and the result of a long term project by my own fair hand...