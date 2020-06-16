  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Hi-fi and AV junkies anonymous

Discussion in 'General' started by Mister_Tad, 16 Jun 2020 at 11:43.

  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,676
    Likes Received:
    1,022
    ... and headphones, and home cinema, and anything like that. And clearly not anonymous either.

    For a tech forum, where there's clearly many such enthusiasts based on what regularly appears in the "latest purchases" thread, there's a disturbing lack of regular hi-fi related discussion.

    There used to be a handful of hifi/AV threads that bubbled up from time to time that are so old they're probably not worth reviving even if I could find them.

    Whether you're just getting started and have questions or need advice, or are well into the rabbit hole and need moral support, or are DIYing a sub and logging your research and progress @liratheal or you just have some borderline-pornographic photos of your gear to share... show me what you got.

    Please, just no cable debates.

    I'll open up with some good old-fashioned pr0n, and the result of a long term project by my own fair hand...

    [​IMG]
     
    Mister_Tad, 16 Jun 2020 at 11:43
    #1

