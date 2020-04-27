Ryzen R5 3600@stock with Wraith Spire cooler MSI Mortar B350 M Pallit RTX2600 6GB EVGA 650W PSU Teamgroup 2x8GB DDR4@3000MHZ Windows 10Pro 1909 Hi guys the Vcore on new Ryzen R5 3600 is maxing at 1.46 and under CPUZ stress test it hits towards 95 degrees. I'm just wondering if my motherboard is faulty MSI Mortar B350M, CPUZ gives an internal CPU reading of 60 degrees under stress, i've just added an extra 2 case fans one front inlet and top exhaust. The BIOS flashed no problems and i've updated chipset driver.