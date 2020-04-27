  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU High Vcore no OC on Ryzen r5 3600 with updated BIOS

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:00.

  1. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    Ryzen R5 3600@stock with Wraith Spire cooler
    MSI Mortar B350 M
    Pallit RTX2600 6GB
    EVGA 650W PSU
    Teamgroup 2x8GB DDR4@3000MHZ
    Windows 10Pro 1909

    Hi guys the Vcore on new Ryzen R5 3600 is maxing at 1.46 and under CPUZ stress test it hits towards 95 degrees. I'm just wondering if my motherboard is faulty MSI Mortar B350M, CPUZ gives an internal CPU reading of 60 degrees under stress, i've just added an extra 2 case fans one front inlet and top exhaust. The BIOS flashed no problems and i've updated chipset driver.
    :thumb:
     
    Last edited: 27 Apr 2020 at 23:09
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:00
    #1
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,510
    Likes Received:
    379
    All looks normal compared to mine; 95° is a bit high, though... you may want to check that the cooler is secured properly.

    Just gave mine a quick run with the same app. and got no higher than 77°; are you using the stock cooler? I'm using a be quiet! Pure Rock...
     
    Last edited: 27 Apr 2020 at 23:14
    Jeff Hine, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:07
    #2
  3. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,421
    Likes Received:
    1,753
    is the cooler seated correctly?

    might wanna pull it off, redo the goo and refit it


    iirc that vcore is on the high side but is still 'ok' by amd/ryzen standards [it's at/near the upper limit though]...
     
    RedFlames, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:08
    #3
    Jeff Hine likes this.
  4. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    Oh sorry forgot to mention i've removed it and added new paste, and thanks yep it is the upper limit, I think its min was 0.9
     
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:17
    #4
  5. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,421
    Likes Received:
    1,753
    might wanna take it off auto and fiddle with the vcore manually.
     
    RedFlames, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:33
    #5
    pilsner72 likes this.
  6. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,510
    Likes Received:
    379
    Try having a look at what HWMonitor (separate app.) reports...
     
    Jeff Hine, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:36
    #6
  7. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    Ryzen.png
     
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:36
    #7
  8. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    I had a little tinker before I removed HSF but I don't think I lowered the offset enough, so I'll keep trying.
     
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:39
    #8
  9. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    Will give it a try
     
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:40
    #9
  10. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    A quick test and its temp soon shot up but stable.
    Ryzen2.png Ryzen3.png
     
    pilsner72, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:55
    #10
  11. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,510
    Likes Received:
    379
    OUCH... is it the stock cooler (Wraith something or other)?
     
    Jeff Hine, 27 Apr 2020 at 23:57
    #11
  12. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    I do have a Coolermaster 212evo in the loft but no AM4 fittings, it was used with a socket 1150, this PC originally. Since the Asus Z77 originally fitted, the PC had 3 clean installs.
    I will tinker in the BIOS for a lower Vcore and think about a new cooler.
     
    pilsner72, 28 Apr 2020 at 00:07
    #12
  13. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    712
    Likes Received:
    32
    MSI_SnapShot.png Ryzen4.png
    With Vcore offset -150mv, I will see if I take screenshot of BIOS
     
    Last edited: 28 Apr 2020 at 00:36
    pilsner72, 28 Apr 2020 at 00:24
    #13

Share This Page