Hold my beer and watch this! I am currently, slowly, painfully, working on my wife's computer waiting on parts to mail in and still trying to decide if we are going to go full Ryzen 3600X right now or transfer her I7 3770K system (see project dolphin) for future Ryzen / maybe Intel build But! I have an evil project that has been gathering steam, tween work kicking my arse, project dolphin, house chores and life, and I call it Hold my Beer Hold my Beer started off as a lark, one of the machine tech's at work said to me a couple months ago "hey dude do you want a old ass pentium board and cpu?" FK yea I can make a pimp ass dos machine in like a week and flip that on ebay for 100 dollars. what I got was a socket 775 pentium dual core, on a dell motherboard, with a gig of DDR2 ram. Well ok, crap, lets have some fun with junk laying around the graveyard ... er I meant garage ...er I meant super bad arse computer / electronics lab! Ok cool lets make a Windows XP gamer, what cases do I have, oh snap ... I have a baby AT case and a uATX motherboard Crap! darn case has been sitting on a factory floor for 3 decades, and originally contained a 386 and was missing its mobo tray and front, ok lets redneck it. first order of operations is that a uATX style mobo, wont fit in a baby AT case its like 3 inches too tall and its center support has to be removed once the center support is removed the motherboard still interferes with the drive bays, so off they come and get hit with the tin snips There, that's better Next issue is the back connectors for VGA, RS232, and dual PS/2 mouse and keyboard crashes into the case. Well this sbox will never use onboard video, only nerds like me use RS232 serial, and while PS/2 keyboard and mouse would be nice ... its in the way. That's it for now, next episode lets tackle the power supply