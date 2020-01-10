  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by stephen0205, 10 Jan 2020 at 00:25.

    Hi guys,

    So my WiFi in my house has began to get kinda well crappy. It's ok down stairs for the most parts , upstairs is next to nothing, got the missus a tablet for Xmas which she watches stuff on in bed as do I with mines and we both have mobile devices.

    Struggling to find the best / cost effective thing to fix it.

    Do I go the WiFi booster route
    Or home plugs to booster
    Or new router
    Or mesh networks
    Ap from likes of ubiquity

    I have a set of these that I use for my pc as it has no WiFi card, is there a to link WiFi extender that could be added to it as part of the link ? https://www.argos.co.uk/product/574...543dcR9qv-e23yUnnEBL_CUKYeZgqDaxoCyn8QAvD_BwE

    Quite a choice.

    I'm with Plusnet broadband and I'm using a bt hub 6 which has been ok ish so far, but the fact we can't both watch Netflix in bed has now peed me off for the last time.

    I have a one hub from plus net , could that be used as like a bridged router if I buy a set of home plugs and just match the ssid

    Or is there an easier solution I'm missing
     
    Last edited: 10 Jan 2020 at 01:02
    stephen0205, 10 Jan 2020 at 00:25
    #1

