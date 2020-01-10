Hi guys, So my WiFi in my house has began to get kinda well crappy. It's ok down stairs for the most parts , upstairs is next to nothing, got the missus a tablet for Xmas which she watches stuff on in bed as do I with mines and we both have mobile devices. Struggling to find the best / cost effective thing to fix it. Do I go the WiFi booster route Or home plugs to booster Or new router Or mesh networks Ap from likes of ubiquity I have a set of these that I use for my pc as it has no WiFi card, is there a to link WiFi extender that could be added to it as part of the link ? https://www.argos.co.uk/product/574...543dcR9qv-e23yUnnEBL_CUKYeZgqDaxoCyn8QAvD_BwE Quite a choice. I'm with Plusnet broadband and I'm using a bt hub 6 which has been ok ish so far, but the fact we can't both watch Netflix in bed has now peed me off for the last time. I have a one hub from plus net , could that be used as like a bridged router if I buy a set of home plugs and just match the ssid Or is there an easier solution I'm missing