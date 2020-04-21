Righto, lockdown is somewhat boring (well, when I'm procrastinating anyway), so Imma going to post a thread from time to time of stuff I think of. My question is, how 'involved' do you get when you play a game? By that I mean for example, if you're playing a scary game, can you get so tense that your heart rate shoots through the roof and sometimes you have to take a break? Some people seem to just think "it's just a game, why so serious?". I'm definitely not one of those people! I bring this up as I was discussing Alien Isolation with some of my internet friends. I was watching a playthrough of Lone Survivor (never got around to it as it came out after I played through the base game) and even just watching was scaring me! I remember trying to play the original game on nightmare (had to play it on easy in the end): at one point I was trying to hack a door but the Alien emerged and started walking up behind me. I was smashing away at the 'esc' key, got to the main menu and noped out of the game. Then walked away from my laptop and had a cup of tea for half an hour, before playing Space Run instead. One of the chaps revealed he never made it to the end as it just got too tense. Another example is the Predator versus Predalien battle at the end of Aliens vs Predator (2010). Not so much scary, just really got my heart pumping having to constantly jump platform to platform, whilst looking for the Predalien - because I was playing it on the hardest mode, he could wipe you out in a couple of good hits. Obviously the quality of the game matters, so don't think about failures. Think about great games, like Alien Isolation!