Windows How much do you engage in a game?

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Pete J, 21 Apr 2020 at 14:21.

How much do games draw you in?

  1. I've had moments I've damn near pooed myself, or my heart was about to burst.

    5 vote(s)
    71.4%

  2. Maybe a bit of an adrenaline rush when fighting a boss battle, or coming to the end of a long race.

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  3. A game's a game. I enjoy then, but I know they're not real.

    2 vote(s)
    28.6%
  Pete J

    Pete J RIP Teelzebub

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    5,587
    Likes Received:
    473
    Righto, lockdown is somewhat boring (well, when I'm procrastinating anyway), so Imma going to post a thread from time to time of stuff I think of.

    My question is, how 'involved' do you get when you play a game? By that I mean for example, if you're playing a scary game, can you get so tense that your heart rate shoots through the roof and sometimes you have to take a break? Some people seem to just think "it's just a game, why so serious?". I'm definitely not one of those people!

    I bring this up as I was discussing Alien Isolation with some of my internet friends. I was watching a playthrough of Lone Survivor (never got around to it as it came out after I played through the base game) and even just watching was scaring me! I remember trying to play the original game on nightmare (had to play it on easy in the end): at one point I was trying to hack a door but the Alien emerged and started walking up behind me. I was smashing away at the 'esc' key, got to the main menu and noped out of the game. Then walked away from my laptop and had a cup of tea for half an hour, before playing Space Run instead. One of the chaps revealed he never made it to the end as it just got too tense.

    Another example is the Predator versus Predalien battle at the end of Aliens vs Predator (2010). Not so much scary, just really got my heart pumping having to constantly jump platform to platform, whilst looking for the Predalien - because I was playing it on the hardest mode, he could wipe you out in a couple of good hits.

    Obviously the quality of the game matters, so don't think about failures. Think about great games, like Alien Isolation!
     
    Pete J, 21 Apr 2020 at 14:21
    #1
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,527
    Likes Received:
    1,423
    I find very few games that immersive. However, when one does get me it gets me by the short and curlies.

    I remember for example doing Tick Tock Clock in Mario 64 (100 coins, it's very very difficult) and having to put a foam headphone (those crap in ear ones) pad over my stick and constantly dry my hands because they were sweating ollies.

    A good FPS gets me going too. I constantly whoop and cheer and shout obscenities when I'm really into it lol.

    The last time I pooed myself proper in a game was Doom 3. The double take flash in the mirror, in the dark, with headphones on. I broke my keyboard tray because I jumped so hard.

    Fallout 3 also makes me jump. Again, in the dark, headphones on and a ghoul does that sound behind you in the dark metro "OOMBERR !". That always scares the crap out of me.
     
    Vault-Tec, 21 Apr 2020 at 14:36
    #2
  Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Cat Lies Down on Broadway

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,309
    Likes Received:
    626
    Yep, that's me in a nutshell. Especially over the last few years, I've not been drawn-in by a game to anything like the extent I was by my first years of WoW playing, or my first few months playing Skyrim.

    Maybe it's just an age thing... Elder Scrolls 6 might be different, if it's any good when it finally crawls into view.
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 21 Apr 2020 at 14:54
    #3
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,801
    Likes Received:
    2,580
    Depends on the game - some grab me more than others.

    A shining example is Thief: Deadly Shadows - there were parts of that game where I had to stop and take a break - far more immersive than any film I've seen. In fact most horror flicks don't do much for me, but that game had me freaking out. There are others - Amnesia comes to mind.

    Stalker was completely engrossing and not just a wee bit freaky in places.

    It's not all lighting and sound direction in FPS or survival horror either.

    FTL for instance - I can get completely lost in that game. I've played it countless times. Thousands of hours. I usually beat it on any difficulty but, every now and again, it turns the screw and has me spitting bile at the screen.

    On the other side - some AAA FPS titles leave me cold. I've only completed about half of the Call of Medal of Battlefield games, because it's mostly mechanical gameplay and is crushingly tedious at times.
     
    David, 21 Apr 2020 at 14:59
    #4
  liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,266
    Likes Received:
    1,009
    Mostly I'm so aware they're games that I don't feel like that. With horror games I tend to be sat there trying to guess when the jump scares are coming. Based on many, many, films watched I'm getting pretty good at it. They did used to scare me, though. I remember playing the Silent Hill demo that game with MGS and being on the edge of my seat.

    The only ones that really get my stress levels up are sim racing games when I'm hotlapping, and for some reason DOOM 2016 on Xbox. Doesn't do it on PC. Just Xbox.

    I mostly get invested in characters, so stuff like Mass Effect, GTA V, Witcher, things with characters that have more depth than a teaspoon. Not many games pull that off.
     
    liratheal, 21 Apr 2020 at 15:05
    #5

