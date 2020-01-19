Hi, At our office we do an awful lot of CFD simulations and we have a range of workstations to enable us to do this. We recently bought some i9-9900k based machines but have found the performance hasn't been as much of an improvement as anticipated versus an older Xeon E5-2630 0 @ 2.30GHz despite the i9900k being faster on paper (2 more cores and higher clocks) - cpuz reckons its 60% slower single thread and 70% slower in multithread than the i9-9900kf (slightly different CPU but you get the idea) We tend to load up a simulation per thread with an average of 2-4gb required per simulation. I was wondering if the Quad channel memory of the xeon is allowing it to bridge the CPU deficit to the i9900K but wondered if anyone here had any insights? Could there be an instruction set on the xeon CPU that is far more optimised than on the i9900k?