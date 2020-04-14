Code:

defrag m: /g /h /# Microsoft Drive Optimizer Copyright (c) Microsoft Corp. Invoking tier optimization on Mirror (M:)... The operation completed successfully. Post Defragmentation Report: Volume Information: Volume size = 999.81 GB Free space = 649.21 GB Storage Tier Optimization Report: % I/Os Serviced from Perf Tier Perf Tier Size Required 100% 18.31 MB * 95% 17.37 MB 90% 16.43 MB 85% 15.56 MB 80% 14.62 MB 75% 13.68 MB 70% 12.81 MB 65% 11.87 MB 60% 10.93 MB 55% 10.06 MB 50% 9.12 MB 45% 8.18 MB 40% 7.31 MB 35% 6.37 MB 30% 5.43 MB 25% 4.56 MB 20% 3.62 MB 15% 2.68 MB 10% 1.81 MB 5% 896.00 KB * Current size of the Performance tier: 44.87 GB Percent of total I/Os serviced from the Performance tier: 89% Size of files pinned to the Performance tier: 0 bytes Percent of total I/Os: 0% Size of files pinned to the Capacity tier: 0 bytes Percent of total I/Os: 0%