Server 2012R2 (and up) has a technology called "Storage Tiers". Basically this is the software equivalent of a hybrid-SSD, you have a mixture of SSDs and HDDs in the same storage space, frequently used data is kept on the SSDs, with less accessed data on the HDDs. Theoretically this gets you the benefits of the speed of an SSD with the cheap space of an HDD. Now this is normally only interesting to admins working with servers with lots of disks, but it turns out that, even though there's no indication in the GUI, all of the functionality is still part of Windows 10. The only problem is we have to do everything via PowerShell. The following is a write up/how to guide from me puzzling out how to make it work. I've been running a tiered mirror volume for a few months now, and it works like you'd expect. I'm posting this because I've only seen one other person document it, and hopefully this gets indexed by some search engines. You will need: Some knowledge of PowerShell, and ideally of the Storage Spaces cmdlets. You'll have to run all of these commands from an elevated command prompt, which gives you all the access rights you need to delete all your own data, so be careful eh? At least two SSDs At least two HDDs Go right ahead and plug your empty harddrives and SSDs in. I already had three HDDs in a Storage Pool, so this will deal only with adding the SSDs. Plug in your SSDs (oh, and make sure you've backed up any data you care about) In disk management, (attempt to) delete any existing partitions and make sure the new SSDs have a GPT partition table Code: Get-PhysicalDisk FriendlyName SerialNumber CanPool OperationalStatus HealthStatus Usage Size ------------ ------------ ------- ----------------- ------------ ----- ---- KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB ST4000VN000-1H4168 AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 3.64 TB TOSHIBA DT01ACA200 AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 1.82 TB ST2000DM001-9YN164 AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 1.82 TB Samsung SSD 840 EVO 250GB AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 232.89 GB KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB TOSHIBA External USB 3.0 AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 3.64 TB SAMSUNG MZVLW512HMJP-00000 AAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 476.94 GB There's our two drives, handily both have the same name. If they had different FriendlyNames, or the same as another disk that we didn't want to mess with, this would be more complicated. (and yes, I've blanked the serials) Code: Get-PhysicalDisk -FriendlyName "KINGSTON SV300S37A60G" FriendlyName SerialNumber CanPool OperationalStatus HealthStatus Usage Size ------------ ------------ ------- ----------------- ------------ ----- ---- KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA False OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB CanPool is false why? Fortunately there is a way of finding out Code: Get-PhysicalDisk -FriendlyName "KINGSTON SV300S37A60G" | Format-Table FriendlyName,OperationalStatus,Size,MediaType,CannotPoolReason FriendlyName OperationalStatus Size MediaType CannotPoolReason ------------ ----------------- ---- --------- ---------------- KINGSTON SV300S37A60G OK 60022480896 SSD Insufficient Capacity KINGSTON SV300S37A60G OK 60022480896 SSD Insufficient Capacity (we could have piped the command to fl, aka Format-List, which shows you all the data Get-PhysicalDisk has, and this is what I actually did first, but it produces too much output to paste without making this even longer, so we Format-Table instead and only ask for a few columns. I'll use the short form of ft from now on) Insufficient Capacity? wtf? Turns out that there was still a partition table or something on the disk, so, we need to reset it. ***warning, this is where you have to start being careful, otherwise you'll wipe a perfectly good harddrive*** Reset our two SSDs. Note, I can get away with referring to them by name because I only care about these two drives. Code: Reset-PhysicalDisk -FriendlyName "KINGSTON SV300S37A60G" Did it work? Code: Get-PhysicalDisk -FriendlyName "KINGSTON SV300S37A60G" | ft FriendlyName SerialNumber CanPool OperationalStatus HealthStatus Usage Size ------------ ------------ ------- ----------------- ------------ ----- ---- KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA True OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB KINGSTON SV300S37A60G AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA True OK Healthy Auto-Select 55.9 GB yay! Code: Add-PhysicalDisk -PhysicalDisks $SSDs -StoragePoolFriendlyName "Storage Pool" (Yes, my main storage pool is called "Storage Pool", imaginative eh?) See if it worked Code: Get-StoragePool "Storage Pool" | Get-PhysicalDisk | ft FriendlyName,OperationalStatus,HealthStatus,Size,MediaType FriendlyName OperationalStatus HealthStatus Size MediaType ------------ ----------------- ------------ ---- --------- KINGSTON SV300S37A60G OK Healthy 59861106688 SSD ST4000VN000-1H4168 OK Healthy 4000762036224 HDD TOSHIBA DT01ACA200 OK Healthy 2000381018112 HDD ST2000DM001-9YN164 OK Healthy 2000381018112 HDD KINGSTON SV300S37A60G OK Healthy 59861106688 SSD More yay! (They're also showing up in the GUI as well) Now time to add tiering: Code: New-StorageTier -StoragePoolFriendlyName "Storage Pool" -FriendlyName SSD_Tier -MediaType SSD New-StorageTier -StoragePoolFriendlyName "Storage Pool" -FriendlyName HDD_Tier -MediaType HDD Check what we have: Code: Get-StorageTier | ft FriendlyName,MediaType,PhysicalDiskRedundancy,ResiliencySettingName,Interleave FriendlyName MediaType PhysicalDiskRedundancy ResiliencySettingName Interleave ------------ --------- ---------------------- --------------------- ---------- SSD_Tier SSD 1 Mirror 262144 HDD_Tier HDD 1 Mirror 262144 So each storage tier is limited to what kind of virtual disk you can create; Mirror, Parity and so on. Now, I've only got two SSDs so Mirror is the best I can do with them as part of a virtual disk, but I've got three HDDs and I'd like to be able to use them for a parity space, with some write caching, so I need a third storage tier set up for parity. It turns out I can have multiple tiers using the same drives: Code: New-StorageTier -StoragePoolFriendlyName "Storage Pool" -FriendlyName HDD_Parity_Tier -MediaType HDD -ResiliencySettingName Parity And now we have three: Code: Get-StorageTier | ft FriendlyName,MediaType,PhysicalDiskRedundancy,ResiliencySettingName,Interleave FriendlyName MediaType PhysicalDiskRedundancy ResiliencySettingName Interleave ------------ --------- ---------------------- --------------------- ---------- SSD_Tier SSD 1 Mirror 262144 HDD_Tier HDD 1 Mirror 262144 HDD_Parity_Tier HDD 1 Parity 262144 Right, lets create a mirrored space, with storage tiers. Hmm, I want 1TB for now, and I don't want to use all the SSDs, so I think 955GB on the harddrives, and 45 on the SSDs. This is the only downside of storage tiers as they stand right now, you have to specify up front how big you want the disk, and you can't expand it later. Much easier working with short variables, so I'm going to specify the two tiers I want to work with right now: Code: $ssd_tier = Get-StorageTier -FriendlyName "SSD_Tier" $hdd_tier = Get-StorageTier -FriendlyName "HDD_Tier" Right, now the moment of truth: Code: New-VirtualDisk -StoragePoolFriendlyName "Storage Pool" -FriendlyName "Tierd-Mirror" -StorageTiers @($ssd_tier, $hdd_tier) -StorageTierSizes @(45GB, 955GB) -ResiliencySettingName Mirror -WriteCacheSize 1GB (took me a few goes before it worked, because I specified 55GB of SSD and 3955GB of HDD, neither of which is available, I am an idiot) Lets see if it worked: Code: Get-VirtualDisk | ft FriendlyName,HealthStatus,ResiliencySettingName,ProvisioningType,AllocatedSize FriendlyName HealthStatus ResiliencySettingName ProvisioningType AllocatedSize ------------ ------------ --------------------- ---------------- ------------- Vid Healthy Parity Thin 348429221888 Tierd-Mirror Healthy 1073741824000 Mirror Healthy Mirror Thin 330980917248 Hmm, resiliency setting is blank, I'm sure that'll be fine... And now it's showing up in the GUI, just need to format it from there. And now to check it's doing what it should. To force Windows to optimise the storage (ie to move the commonly accessed data to the SSDs), we use good old defrag Code: defrag m: /g /h /# Microsoft Drive Optimizer Copyright (c) Microsoft Corp. Invoking tier optimization on Mirror (M:)... The operation completed successfully. Post Defragmentation Report: Volume Information: Volume size = 999.81 GB Free space = 649.21 GB Storage Tier Optimization Report: % I/Os Serviced from Perf Tier Perf Tier Size Required 100% 18.31 MB * 95% 17.37 MB 90% 16.43 MB 85% 15.56 MB 80% 14.62 MB 75% 13.68 MB 70% 12.81 MB 65% 11.87 MB 60% 10.93 MB 55% 10.06 MB 50% 9.12 MB 45% 8.18 MB 40% 7.31 MB 35% 6.37 MB 30% 5.43 MB 25% 4.56 MB 20% 3.62 MB 15% 2.68 MB 10% 1.81 MB 5% 896.00 KB * Current size of the Performance tier: 44.87 GB Percent of total I/Os serviced from the Performance tier: 89% Size of files pinned to the Performance tier: 0 bytes Percent of total I/Os: 0% Size of files pinned to the Capacity tier: 0 bytes Percent of total I/Os: 0% I think we can now declare victory Hopefully this is enough to help other people do similar stupid things, like use undocumented, unsupported, enterprise storage technologies on their home machines.