A Huge thanks to James and the guys over @ MWAVE for jumping on board with Some really cool hardware for the project. Mwave is a local supplier in sydney and i had the pleasure of dealing with them on the last build. MWAVE GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS ELITE INTEL I7-9700K GIGABYTE GEFORCE RTX 2060 SUPER TEAM FORCE VULCAN 16GB 3200 INTEL 660P 512GB M.2 4 X SAMSUNG SSD'S Last but not least the star of the show DEEPCOOL ASSASSIN III COOLER Again thanks MWAVE Trying to get my hands on a ZC-11 case as a new home for my hardware for months now has proven to be just too expensive and a logistical nightmare. So i've decided to just have a go and make my own. The ZC-11 is a open air case much like the Antec Torque and Cougar Conquer , even more so as it does not have any face panel at all. Ive chucked in the "Hyper" Branding as i find these style cases much like Hyper Cars, Fantastic to look at but totally impractical as a daily driver As always it starts with some plex ,this time it's cut bent and sanded. This will be the Base of the case. The top of the case. The Spine will be made from 4mm+ 3mm +3mm making it very thicc Threaded Rod with nuts is used to attach the 3 sections. It's a very simple idea and with some extra bracing and end gluing it's genuinely very strong. The next thing to do is to add in a mother board tray. This will sit offset to the main spine. The great thing about this design is adjustability! First the spine. 2 new sections of 2.5mm plex are copied and patterned. These will be hard glued to each side. One side will be hold the PSU and the other who knows yet These are hand sanded and hard glued to the the spine Next is to knock up a PSU bracket, this will be hard glued into the cut out. The same is done for the rear of the mb tray, This will also house the ssd's. Clear plastic tube is keyed with a dremel to house standard nuts and also hand sanded to cover the threaded rod. DIY for the outer dress lock nuts as well. So far so good, For a a quickie case build its working out ok.<<--Famous last words! And of course it's ganna be "Air Cooled" !