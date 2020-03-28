  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cases I may need this in my future...

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 28 Mar 2020 at 13:55.

  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,223
    Likes Received:
    293
    What case is that & how many body parts would I need to surrender to get it...?
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 13:55
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,554
    Likes Received:
    306
    That my matey is the one I have, the Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic (non XL). I think thats the EK distro plate, I've been thinking about migrating to it but it only takes a DCC and not a D5 unfortunately!
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 14:08
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,223
    Likes Received:
    293
    So, IIRC:
    DDC is powerful, but 'noisy'; D5 is quiet...?

    EDIT:
    Buggah... just looked at the dimensions & I was right - too wide for where my PC lives; would need to be <250mm wide.
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 14:13
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,554
    Likes Received:
    306
    DCC is around half as powerful as the D5 with a substantially lower flow rate. As I alwayss go for 60mm 360mm rads you need a fair bit of flow rate to move the water around. I can't comment on the noise, although I know the DCC's used to be prone to overheating.

    Edit: D5's in my experience are utterly silent unless something bad happens to the impeller, at which point they'll make your house shake!
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 14:15
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,223
    Likes Received:
    293
    I'm sure there was a reason why DDC's got used over D5's... just can't remember. :(

    If the distro-plate is what's appealing, I just wish I had the wherewithal to build a custom case around one... but I neither have the space or skill - let alone the money - to do so.

    *dream shattered*
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 14:19
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,554
    Likes Received:
    306
    As I said, its the pressure and flow rate. They both massively boost cooling temps!

    And TBH if you're going to do a custom case a distro plate is fairly easy. I'd personally use 3 laters of plexi or acrylic, then holes in the back one for the fittings, front one is solid for glam and the middle gets laser cut for routing. Then I'd use steet gaskets, so a think layer of soling like silicone sheeting, beterrn as a seal with it all screwed together for completeness. You just needs CAD skills, money for fabbing costs :p Or the self-loathing to tap the threads yourself :p
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 14:52
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,240
    Likes Received:
    1,311
    I have a D5 and a DDC. I bought the EK cooling kit for the DDC and run it at 7v. It's more than powerful enough to give great flow.

    But yeah, I would cool the DDC. The kit isn't stupid money either.
     
    28 Mar 2020 at 15:03
