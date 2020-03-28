Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 28 Mar 2020 at 13:55.
What case is that & how many body parts would I need to surrender to get it...?
That my matey is the one I have, the Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic (non XL). I think thats the EK distro plate, I've been thinking about migrating to it but it only takes a DCC and not a D5 unfortunately!
So, IIRC:
DDC is powerful, but 'noisy'; D5 is quiet...?
EDIT:
Buggah... just looked at the dimensions & I was right - too wide for where my PC lives; would need to be <250mm wide.
DCC is around half as powerful as the D5 with a substantially lower flow rate. As I alwayss go for 60mm 360mm rads you need a fair bit of flow rate to move the water around. I can't comment on the noise, although I know the DCC's used to be prone to overheating.
Edit: D5's in my experience are utterly silent unless something bad happens to the impeller, at which point they'll make your house shake!
I'm sure there was a reason why DDC's got used over D5's... just can't remember.
If the distro-plate is what's appealing, I just wish I had the wherewithal to build a custom case around one... but I neither have the space or skill - let alone the money - to do so.
*dream shattered*
As I said, its the pressure and flow rate. They both massively boost cooling temps!
And TBH if you're going to do a custom case a distro plate is fairly easy. I'd personally use 3 laters of plexi or acrylic, then holes in the back one for the fittings, front one is solid for glam and the middle gets laser cut for routing. Then I'd use steet gaskets, so a think layer of soling like silicone sheeting, beterrn as a seal with it all screwed together for completeness. You just needs CAD skills, money for fabbing costs Or the self-loathing to tap the threads yourself
I have a D5 and a DDC. I bought the EK cooling kit for the DDC and run it at 7v. It's more than powerful enough to give great flow.
But yeah, I would cool the DDC. The kit isn't stupid money either.
