  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motherboards i7 Sandy bridge to Ryzen 3600 B550?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by wyx087, 16 Jun 2020 at 22:24.

  1. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,702
    Likes Received:
    248
    Need some help justifying this upgrade :)

    How much performance upgrade would I see from an overclocked to 4.6GHz i7 Sandybridge to Ryzen 3600?

    With Asus B550 cashback deal, I'm considering getting this bundle (AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Six Core 4.2GHz, ASUS TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI) Motherboard CPU Bundle) + 16GB 3200MHz CL16 RAM. Total £324 after cashback.

    Benefits of B550 over Sandy bridge Z68:
    - PCIe 4.0 for future proof
    - USB 3.2 gen 2 for future proof
    - 2.5G for future proof
    - Wifi 6 I'll probably never use
    - extra RAM slots (currently 4x4GB, after upgrade 2x8GB)
    - M.2 NVMe storage
    - UFEI, my z68 was the very last old style BIOS
    - anything else?

    Would PCIe 2.0 on Sandybridge limit graphics speeds when I upgrade to second hand RTX 2080 or RTX 3070?

    Currently I don't think I even make full use of USB 3, only SD card reader uses USB 3.
    My home and NAS are all Gigabit ethernet, 2.5G is unlikely to be used for a while. I've no plan to use Wifi, but the bundle costs less than separately buying non-wifi version of same mobo.

    Is this worth the ~£200 cost after selling my existing it?




    Also, would my Windows 10 continue to work (after reactivation with new SN) or I need to set aside a few hours for a fresh install?
     
    wyx087, 16 Jun 2020 at 22:24
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,095
    Likes Received:
    453
    Just a pet peeve, could you just use the CPU model number, really saves me having to google which ones were sandybridge :p

    I just moved from a 6800k to a 3600, and its smoother. You'll se a speed bump in games, when you get a new GPU that 2600k/2700k will really be a bottleneck. My old 3570k bottlenecked my GTX1080. TBH all of the connection speed boost will have minimal impact, M.2 SSD's are hella fast, even coming form a 2.5" SSD for certain tasks.

    I did a fresh install, its always wise to with a chipset switch as drivers can get messy. So I'd suggest the same :)

    Remember, new boards also support RGB headers ;)

    As for cost, I got a B450 board, 3600 and 16GB of much faster RGB RAM for £380 only last week (I couldn't wait unfortunately) and I don't regret it at all, even though it was more of a side step for me :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 16 Jun 2020 at 22:39
    #2
  3. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,515
    Likes Received:
    2,468
    I7/Z77 to 3600/B450 here - don't regret if for one second.

    Subjective view, everything seems a breeze rather than it running to straining point with my i7 (still got it but it's doing retirement level tasks).

    Certainly lets the 1080 stretch its legs more.

    And, personally, fresh gear - fresh install.

    @Bloody_Pete you need to update your sig :)
     
    adidan, 16 Jun 2020 at 22:48
    #3
  4. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,033
    Likes Received:
    1,593
    Yeah it won't be the speed of PCIE 2.0 that will slow your gaming it would be the CPU itself. The IPC really lacks.
     
    Vault-Tec, 16 Jun 2020 at 22:48
    #4

Share This Page