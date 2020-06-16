Need some help justifying this upgrade How much performance upgrade would I see from an overclocked to 4.6GHz i7 Sandybridge to Ryzen 3600? With Asus B550 cashback deal, I'm considering getting this bundle (AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Six Core 4.2GHz, ASUS TUF GAMING B550M-PLUS (WI-FI) Motherboard CPU Bundle) + 16GB 3200MHz CL16 RAM. Total £324 after cashback. Benefits of B550 over Sandy bridge Z68: - PCIe 4.0 for future proof - USB 3.2 gen 2 for future proof - 2.5G for future proof - Wifi 6 I'll probably never use - extra RAM slots (currently 4x4GB, after upgrade 2x8GB) - M.2 NVMe storage - UFEI, my z68 was the very last old style BIOS - anything else? Would PCIe 2.0 on Sandybridge limit graphics speeds when I upgrade to second hand RTX 2080 or RTX 3070? Currently I don't think I even make full use of USB 3, only SD card reader uses USB 3. My home and NAS are all Gigabit ethernet, 2.5G is unlikely to be used for a while. I've no plan to use Wifi, but the bundle costs less than separately buying non-wifi version of same mobo. Is this worth the ~£200 cost after selling my existing it? Also, would my Windows 10 continue to work (after reactivation with new SN) or I need to set aside a few hours for a fresh install?