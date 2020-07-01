Well Folks Im Nico aka NexxusModding from Germany and this is my First Build log. Hope you will enjoy my Casemod Ice Queen as much as i do. Let's star. First how i got the Idea. The theme is RWBY an animated series from the US and decided to do 4 Casemods each one themed after one Character of the Main Characters in the series. The first one was Black Rose wich was my First Real Casemod It Participated in the German Casemoding Championship this Year. Now the second one is Ice Queen wich this Build log is about. It first started as my main rig and i didn't really planned on it. I first planned to do the Yellow one but, im still searching for fitting parts so I skipped it. Everything started with tge following hardware : Build together it was that It was Quite Boring and i though after ive seen a White Coolermaster SL600m, i Want a White one Said, Painted, Done Then i Removed the black mesh and painted those parts too. Added new White Mesh and here it was done for now I did build my stuff back into it because that is my Main system After that i had it run some weeks awaiting payment to continue Sadly i got no pictures of the Black parts wich i painted later. Sorry ☹️ But i do have pictures when it was done. Airvent covers and top as well as Bottom panel were Painted white too. As you can see in the background it got a Silluette Portrait wich was now used to do some first trying of complicated designs, wich Turned out Quite good to be honest Its now been like 2 months since i added those onto my case cause i had to safe some money for the Gigabyte X570i Aorus Pro Wifi wich is really beautiful I then thought white and silver would be nice. Though out, cut out by hand. No machine involved this time and done It took me like 6 hours but well worth it. Many fails, much materials used, two cut fingers and a lot of Scissor and Knive work and she is beautiful while not voiding Warranty The day after i did paint the Alpenfön Blackridge in white too and build it together once more While i was working on it, i did some work with Foamboard to mesure and try some ways to hide the cables and stuff, wich will later probably be replaced by Acrylic or then properly cut and Painted Foamboard cause its cheap but nice to work with. The panels will all be attached by little magnets Dont worry the Hard drive will go in the final version. I got a 2TB m.2 drive now. Well now here we are its today and thats how she is looking now I already ordered Watercooling gear from Barrowch of Aliexpress wich should arrive in 3 to 4 Weeks when i probably post the next progress on it due to only be able to buy part after Part. Man has eat somehow . It will feature a full custom loop for the CPU only cause there isnt enough cooling power for an 5700xt and R5 3600 in just 240mm. Well hope you enjoyed it until now and below ill add the whole Parts list as of the moment. Thank you for your time and feedback is much appreciated. See ya soon. AMD Ryzen 3600 Gigabyte X570i Aorus Pro Wifi PowerColor RX5700 XT Red Dragon Corsair SF600 Platinum (New model already exchanged) Crucial MX500 1tb 2x Kingston A400 248gb Phanteks Evolv Shift Air Barrowch Chameleon 120 Silver 2x Barrowch LTIFHA-04 AM4 CPU block Barrowch DDC Pump Silver Barrowch TFYKN2-T14 Fitting White Phanteks Glacier D120 Distro plate as Reservoir Bykski 90 Degrees bends white. Thank you for Reading