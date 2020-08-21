  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress In win 303 RDR2

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by fiscalmodding, 21 Aug 2020 at 10:11.

    [​IMG]

    Index
    1.Introduction
    2.Design
    3.Sponsors
    4.Products
    5.Paint
    6.Details and Modeling
    7. build
    8. Final​

    Introduction

    In this project I based myself on the video game saga Red Dead Redemption in which it revolves around the American Far West. In this mod I'm going to separate the environment based on several "themes". The exterior will be a safe like the ones you can see in the game playing a lot with paint and aged effects. On the inside I will emphasize the use of leather, hemp rope and a totally different painting than the one I wore outside creating a different look.

    Design

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


     
