20 years ago Intel released Pentium III Coppermine, the last processor to use the unique Slot 1 (SECC2 - Single Edge Contact cartridge 2). This builds is dedicated to the good old times of hunting the 1GHz mark, and to show how even 20 years ago, computers were not that different inside. I started this build when my friend who owns a PC shop messaged me two pictures of a PC and said "I know you like this old crap, do you want it or should I throw it away?". Idea popped in my mind as soon as I saw the computer... and I spent many days designing it in my head, thinking of what can be done and how... which component do I need to get, how to paint, how to this and that... and then, when I came home from vacation, the build started. This is a fully functional Windows 98SE PC now Other components used in it are: - Epox EP-BX3 Motherboard - 3x 128MB SDRAM - Geforce 2 MX 400, 32MB