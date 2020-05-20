Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 20 May 2020 at 14:01.
Interesting, so more or less right where the pricing puts it. If only the motherboards weren't so expensive!!!
Exactly what I expected: a good CPU for a price that makes sense in the current market. And only interesting for a select few.
Board pricing looks fine on z490, you can get them cheaper than x570, in fact it looks quite good value if you want the best single thread perf for games etc.....never thought I would say value with respect to Intel.
And as expected the 3900x dropped to £414 today. With a cooler.
For 4 months
Ooooh, a second clue!
There is always something better around the corner though, with that sort of wait and see sentiment you'd never buy anything
It's fair to say that in some of the gaming titles AMD is still behind by double digits percentage so it has its work cut out to better this chip.never mind Intels next one If gaming is your only focus.
Normally I'd completely agree. In this case if you wait 4 months the next time you'll be out classed is nearly 2 years from now.
