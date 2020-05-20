  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Intel Core i9-10900K Review

Discussion started by bit-tech, 20 May 2020 at 14:01.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech

    bit-tech, 20 May 2020 at 14:01
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Interesting, so more or less right where the pricing puts it. If only the motherboards weren't so expensive!!!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 20 May 2020 at 14:16
  perplekks45

    perplekks45

    Exactly what I expected: a good CPU for a price that makes sense in the current market. And only interesting for a select few.
     
    perplekks45, 20 May 2020 at 14:27
  sandys

    sandys

    Board pricing looks fine on z490, you can get them cheaper than x570, in fact it looks quite good value if you want the best single thread perf for games etc.....never thought I would say value with respect to Intel. :D
     
    sandys, 20 May 2020 at 14:34
  Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    And as expected the 3900x dropped to £414 today. With a cooler.
     
    Vault-Tec, 20 May 2020 at 15:03
  MLyons

    MLyons

    For 4 months
     
    MLyons, 20 May 2020 at 15:03
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Ooooh, a second clue! :p
     
    Bloody_Pete, 20 May 2020 at 15:17
  sandys

    sandys

    There is always something better around the corner though, with that sort of wait and see sentiment you'd never buy anything :D

    It's fair to say that in some of the gaming titles AMD is still behind by double digits percentage so it has its work cut out to better this chip.never mind Intels next one ;) If gaming is your only focus.
     
    sandys, 20 May 2020 at 15:18
  MLyons

    MLyons

    Normally I'd completely agree. In this case if you wait 4 months the next time you'll be out classed is nearly 2 years from now.
     
    MLyons, 20 May 2020 at 15:29
