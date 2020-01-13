  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Intel shows off Xe DG1 GPU at CES 2020

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 13 Jan 2020 at 11:02.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,657
    Likes Received:
    52
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 13 Jan 2020 at 11:02
    #1
  perplekks45

    perplekks45 LIKE AN ANIMAL!

    Joined:
    9 May 2004
    Posts:
    5,986
    Likes Received:
    470
    Steve from GN did some frame measurements with a high frame rate camera and frame counting software. Not too impressive, until you consider the relative youth of the product and the fact that (I read somewhere) this is supposed to be a laptop chip.
     
    perplekks45, 13 Jan 2020 at 11:27
    #2
  damien c

    damien c Mad FPS Gamer

    Joined:
    31 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    2,778
    Likes Received:
    118
    Yeah not very good performance when you compare it to current desktop grade gpu's, but iirc GN said it was a laptop GPU but on a PCI-E card mainly for driver and support development.

    Hopefully performance increases when the proper desktop grade card's come around and the drivers are better.
     
    damien c, 13 Jan 2020 at 11:42
    #3
