Steve from GN did some frame measurements with a high frame rate camera and frame counting software. Not too impressive, until you consider the relative youth of the product and the fact that (I read somewhere) this is supposed to be a laptop chip.
Yeah not very good performance when you compare it to current desktop grade gpu's, but iirc GN said it was a laptop GPU but on a PCI-E card mainly for driver and support development.
Hopefully performance increases when the proper desktop grade card's come around and the drivers are better.
