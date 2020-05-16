  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

IRON MAN case mod

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 12:16.

  1. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    26f6b6f226567460d43db6e3e8b0c348_3x3.png

    Hello everyone I present my last mod on my favorite avengers Iron Man.

    Thanks to all my sponsors who made this project possible:
    NOUA, ASUS ROG ITALIA, CFC Gaming, DEEPCOOL ITALIA, S3PLUS TECNOLOGIES

    Thanks also to my team:
    THE ITALIAN EXTREME MODDERS

    I start from the presentation of the case the new Noua z2 vision.
    IMG-20200515-WA0081.jpg

    NOUA SKIROON BLACK 1200 RPM
    O.jpg


    S3+ Ram Dragonhearth 32 GB 3000 mhz




    cfc gaming (1 di 1)-3.jpg

    S3+ nvme 512 GB rgb

    cfc gaming (1 di 1)-9.jpg


    Power supply Deepcol DQ 650-m full modular gold

    deepcool.jpg

    View attachment 72553

    ASUS ROG STRIX E-GAMING

    P_setting_000_1_90_end_500.jpg

    ASUS TUF RX 5700 XT

    cfc gaming (1 di 1).jpg

    cfc gaming (1 di 1)-10.jpg

    intel i5 9600K
    download.jpg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 12:16
  2. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Let's start with the work.
    At first I set up central ark in the front panel and I started to do psu cover.



    IMG-20200409-WA0043.jpeg IMG-20200414-WA0019.jpeg

    After I prepared internal panel.

    IMG-20200414-WA0034.jpeg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 12:46
  3. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Ho iniziato a dipingere
    IMG-20200429-WA0050.jpeg
    IMG-20200429-WA0094.jpeg
    IMG-20200419-WA0055.jpeg
    IMG-20200420-WA0007.jpeg
    IMG-20200417-WA0070.jpeg
    IMG-20200417-WA0112.jpeg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 13:02
  4. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Now I assembled again the case and I finished to paint with transparent 2k

    IMG_20200418_181729.jpg

    IMG_20200505_210842.jpg

    IMG-20200509-WA0106.jpeg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 13:06
  5. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    I started to do custom reservoir
    IMG-20200420-WA0018.jpeg
    IMG-20200506-WA0021.jpeg
    IMG-20200506-WA0056.jpeg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 13:07
  6. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Love the ARC reactor...
     
    Jeff Hine, 16 May 2020 at 13:10
  7. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    I assembled hardware and I did custoom loop

    IMG-20200506-WA0089.jpeg
    IMG-20200507-WA0038.jpeg
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 May 2020 at 13:25
  8. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    I completed all ......I will show final photos and video



    DSC00873.jpg

    DSC00859.jpg

    DSC00876.jpg

    DSC00807.jpg

    DSC00969.jpg

    DSC00964.jpg

    DSC00826.jpg

    DSC01018.jpg


    DSC00809.jpg
     
  9. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Final video

     
  10. TempeMod

    TempeMod New Member

    Wow really cool! Nice effect and one of the best iron man mod I’ve ever seen.
     
    TempeMod, 16 May 2020 at 18:21
  11. MADPC

    MADPC Member

    interesting work.
     
    MADPC, 16 May 2020 at 19:40
  12. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    The paint finish is impressive, did you make it on your own? There is a signature on the midplate.

    The right panel is very nice especially in the dark.

    The custom reservoir is just a cover or it's a working one?
     
    Dot_Kappa, 16 May 2020 at 21:09
  13. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Just noticed a second ARC reactor (CPU block)...
     
    Jeff Hine, 16 May 2020 at 21:51
  14. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    The reservoir works 100%, the paint was made at home, I used the transparent 2k...
     
    Sa mod pc design, 17 May 2020 at 06:32
  15. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    And the signature of Tony Stark
     
    Sa mod pc design, 17 May 2020 at 06:34
  16. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    DSC01014.JPG
     
    Sa mod pc design, 17 May 2020 at 06:35
  17. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Thanks so Much
     
    Sa mod pc design, 17 May 2020 at 06:37
Thanks so Much
  18. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    Sì : Sorriso:
     
    Sa mod pc design, 17 May 2020 at 06:38
  19. warboy

    warboy Insane modder

    amazing mod bro!
     
    warboy, 18 May 2020 at 19:53
  20. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    I thought it was the painter's signature. :blush::hehe:
     
    Dot_Kappa, 18 May 2020 at 22:12
