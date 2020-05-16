IRON MAN case mod

Hello everyone I present my last mod on my favorite avengers Iron Man. Thanks to all my sponsors who made this project possible: NOUA, ASUS ROG ITALIA, CFC Gaming, DEEPCOOL ITALIA, S3PLUS TECNOLOGIES Thanks also to my team: THE ITALIAN EXTREME MODDERS I start from the presentation of the case the new Noua z2 vision. NOUA SKIROON BLACK 1200 RPM S3+ Ram Dragonhearth 32 GB 3000 mhz S3+ nvme 512 GB rgb Power supply Deepcol DQ 650-m full modular gold View attachment 72553 ASUS ROG STRIX E-GAMING ASUS TUF RX 5700 XT intel i5 9600K