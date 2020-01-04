Hey, I would like to introduce you to one of my projects in this worklog. I admit, this time it won't be the glamorous worklog. The photos were all taken in passing ... But I think you can still understand the process quite well. My last project was a Caselabs SMA8. Maybe one of you has followed project "Monochrome" ? Anyway, after this huge case I wanted something small again. Some ideas: - external radiator - full control and a big bunch of sensors for the watercooling loop - copper tubes - try to hide all cables as good as possible - using a SFX instead of an ATX powersupply to get some roome for watercooling hardware: - Intel Core i7 6700K - Asus Z270 ITX - 16 GB Crucial Ram - Zotac GTX 1080ti - Corsair SF600 watercooling: - Watercool - HEATKILLER® IV PRO - PURE COPPER - Watercool - HEATKILLER® IV for TITAN X and GTX 1080Ti - ACRYL - Watercool - MO-RA3 420 LT black - Noiseblocker - eLoop Fan B14-PS - 140mm PWM - Aqua Computer - Aquatube Kupfer - Aqua Computer - Aquaero 6 - Aqua Computer - Durchflusssensor high flow G1/4 - 2x Alphacool - Eiszapfen Temperatursensor - Bitspower - various adapters - Barrow - various adapters The Case: For those of you, who didn't know the case I'm working on: A big shout out to Blacknoise und Watercool. Both are two great German innovative companies that supported me on this project. Thanks.