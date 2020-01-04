  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Jonsbo VR1 - Kupfer & Bling Bling

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by flix, 4 Jan 2020 at 15:47.

    Hey,

    I would like to introduce you to one of my projects in this worklog.

    I admit, this time it won't be the glamorous worklog. The photos were all taken in passing ...
    But I think you can still understand the process quite well.

    My last project was a Caselabs SMA8. Maybe one of you has followed project "Monochrome" ?

    Anyway, after this huge case I wanted something small again.



    Some ideas:

    - external radiator

    - full control and a big bunch of sensors for the watercooling loop

    - copper tubes

    - try to hide all cables as good as possible

    - using a SFX instead of an ATX powersupply to get some roome for watercooling



    hardware:

    - Intel Core i7 6700K

    - Asus Z270 ITX

    - 16 GB Crucial Ram

    - Zotac GTX 1080ti

    - Corsair SF600



    watercooling:

    - Watercool - HEATKILLER® IV PRO - PURE COPPER

    - Watercool - HEATKILLER® IV for TITAN X and GTX 1080Ti - ACRYL

    - Watercool - MO-RA3 420 LT black

    - Noiseblocker - eLoop Fan B14-PS - 140mm PWM

    - Aqua Computer - Aquatube Kupfer

    - Aqua Computer - Aquaero 6

    - Aqua Computer - Durchflusssensor high flow G1/4

    - 2x Alphacool - Eiszapfen Temperatursensor

    - Bitspower - various adapters

    - Barrow - various adapters


    The Case:

    For those of you, who didn't know the case I'm working on:

    Jonsbo VR1_Worklog_Logo035.jpg



    A big shout out to Blacknoise und Watercool.

    Watercool_RGB.jpg

    Blacknoise-logo.png
    Both are two great German innovative companies that supported me on this project.

    Thanks. [​IMG]
     
