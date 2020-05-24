Just curious...

Having seen a post about a leaking waterblock, it got me wondering; is there a reverse tool to a torque wrench, for the purposes of finding out what torque something has BEEN tightened up to... or how much torque is required to loosen a bolt/screw? It makes sense to use a torque wrench when tightening something up, but how would you test to see if something has been over tightened, by someone else? A small degree of over-tightening may not have an immediate effect & it may take a significant amount to ruin/damage a part, but there may be middle ground that has long term implications...