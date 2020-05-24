  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Just curious...

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Jeff Hine, 24 May 2020 at 17:36.

  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,829
    Likes Received:
    456
    Having seen a post about a leaking waterblock, it got me wondering; is there a reverse tool to a torque wrench, for the purposes of finding out what torque something has BEEN tightened up to... or how much torque is required to loosen a bolt/screw?

    It makes sense to use a torque wrench when tightening something up, but how would you test to see if something has been over tightened, by someone else? A small degree of over-tightening may not have an immediate effect & it may take a significant amount to ruin/damage a part, but there may be middle ground that has long term implications...
     
