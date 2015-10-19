Got a joke / gag to tell ?.....put it in here Here's one... Two guys out camping are walking through the woods when a huge hungry grizzly bear suddenly appears in the clearing about 50 feet in front of them. The bear sees the campers and starts to chase after them. The first bloke drops his backpack, pulls out a pair of Nike trainers and frantically begins to put them on. His mate says, "What are you doing? Those trainers won’t help you outrun that bear." "I don't need to outrun the bear," the other guy says. "I just need to outrun you." Post your jokes then