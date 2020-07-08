My latest purchase arrived yesterday, an RX 570 Pulse ITX. I installed it on my board 3rd time lucky... 1st time noting worked as I had forgotten the 4 pin EPS cable, and 2nd time I forgot the 6 pin PCIe power cable! I installed Radeon drivers and tried to run Time Spy, which crashed (it was corrupted and was OK after a Steam Validation / update). I then tried a quick session on Portal. About 5 mins in the screen went black, and the GPU seems dead. Have I done something stupid unknowingly? Now need to see if I can return it on ebay unless I've missed something