Build Advice Kinda forced to upgrade, what path to choose

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Xlog, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:08.

  1. Xlog

    Xlog Active Member

    My trusty X58 x5650 system started being not so trusty (crashing every 6-24h), so it seems I will be forced to upgrade sooner than expected. My current options are:

    1. Live with the crashes and wait for zen3 (this was the original plan), possibly try fixing whats wrong.
    2. Buy "low end" system till zen3 is out, that will be later delegated to NAS (possibly TUF B450-Plus + 2600X/3600, maybe second hand one?)
    3. Just upgrade now and call it a day (Strix x570-E + 3950X).
    4. Something in between?

    Honestly, I could live with the crashes, if raid resync didn't take 2-3h to finish every time. So far found that one RAM stick was faulty, but that didn't fix the crashing problem.

    Any input on this would be appreciated.
     
    Xlog, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:08
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Are the crashes easily attributable to a single component...?
     
    Jeff Hine, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:20
  3. Xlog

    Xlog Active Member

    Not really, it could be some other mem stick, though memtest ran for 8h with no errors, it could be MB or maybe PSU, those are pushing 12 years old. Crashes themselves are generic "kernel mode trap" that dont even generate memory dumps and usually happen then PC is otherwise idle. Hell, it could be windows themselves - fresh install predates this whole system and stared off as Vista.
     
    Xlog, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:31
  4. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    What is it that this system is used for? Gaming, nas, server, all of the above? If you wanted to seperate into 2 systems eventually, I'd go with option 2. You can get a cracking core system, R5 2600, b450 and 16gb ram for 275. Or you can have a look for a second hand bundle of similar spec for £150-200.
     
    The_Crapman, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:32
  5. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    If you envisage getting a new PSU as part of a new build, start there; it could solve all yer issues & give you a bit longer to get some folding together for a fuller build.
    If not, then it's at least one step towards yer new build & 'one suspect less to question'.
     
    Jeff Hine, 10 Mar 2020 at 13:41
