My trusty X58 x5650 system started being not so trusty (crashing every 6-24h), so it seems I will be forced to upgrade sooner than expected. My current options are: 1. Live with the crashes and wait for zen3 (this was the original plan), possibly try fixing whats wrong. 2. Buy "low end" system till zen3 is out, that will be later delegated to NAS (possibly TUF B450-Plus + 2600X/3600, maybe second hand one?) 3. Just upgrade now and call it a day (Strix x570-E + 3950X). 4. Something in between? Honestly, I could live with the crashes, if raid resync didn't take 2-3h to finish every time. So far found that one RAM stick was faulty, but that didn't fix the crashing problem. Any input on this would be appreciated.