Windows KotOR II on Steam on WIN10, graphics issues

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Xir, 7 Jul 2020 at 09:21.

    So, i've freshly installed KotOR II from my steam account.

    When the game switches from in game rendering to cut-scene movies and back, I get a black screen.
    Win-D'ing to desktop then going back in via the task bar solves this, but it means I miss the firs 10 sec of each cut scene. :rollingeyes:

    Iv'e tried:
    on the .exe in windows:
    • Setting the compatibility mode to WIN7, no luck
    • Setting the compatibility mode to WINXP SP3, no luck
    • Setting the High-DPI setting to "Program DPI", no luck
    Within the game:
    • turning all settings (AF/AA) down (or up) no luck.
    • Frame buffer effects, ditto
    • V-Sync ditto
    when changing these in game settings the screen goes black and i need to alt-tab in- and out multiple times to see anything at all. Setting then works.

    Help?
     
    7 Jul 2020 at 09:21
