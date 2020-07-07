So, i've freshly installed KotOR II from my steam account. When the game switches from in game rendering to cut-scene movies and back, I get a black screen. Win-D'ing to desktop then going back in via the task bar solves this, but it means I miss the firs 10 sec of each cut scene. Iv'e tried: on the .exe in windows: Setting the compatibility mode to WIN7, no luck Setting the compatibility mode to WINXP SP3, no luck Setting the High-DPI setting to "Program DPI", no luck Within the game: turning all settings (AF/AA) down (or up) no luck. Frame buffer effects, ditto V-Sync ditto when changing these in game settings the screen goes black and i need to alt-tab in- and out multiple times to see anything at all. Setting then works. Help?