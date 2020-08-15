Hi all, y'all may know me as a shitposter, but I am a PC enthusiast too, believe it or not. With that intro, I'd like to present to you my first PC build since my Pentium 4 and my first ever mod. First of all, I'd like to introduce my sponsors: Wife (TM) - Hasn't asked how much it cost (yet) Empty Wallet (TM) - Wife (TM) hasn't remembered to check here Special thanks to @DXR_13KE @RedFlames @MLyons for helping me get this started and discussing important aspects of the mod such as power delivery (which isn't sorted yet). That's all for sponsors, now the hardware ASRock Deskmini A300 Ryzen 2400G cooled by a Thermalright AXP-90R FULL and a Noctua NF-A9x14 HS-PWM chromax.black.swap 1x8GB Samsung SODIMM no clue which, honestly got the Deskmini second-hand. Zotac 1650 Super twin fan except with a single Noctua NF-A12x15 FLX (if this doesn't work, I'll revert) WD 500GB m.2 something or another and the concept Progress so far: I've stripped the inside of the Lamecube and Dremeled / melted the Lameboy Player Test-fitted the GPU with a custom fan setup. It's hella toite. If the fan doesn't work, I can always revert