Recently, I decided to switch from desktop PC (custom build, single monitor) to a laptop with an additional monitor. The laptop is a Dell XPS 15 7590 with most of the bells & whistles, including a 4K Touch IPS display with a 3840 x 2160 screen resolution. Even with the default 250% zoom level, it was very difficult for my 70 year old eyes to read and work on. I'm a photographer and use various programs to edit my photos (Adobe stuff) and the tools and text were just unbearably hard to see and use. I bought a BenQ SW240 monitor to make my new system a dual monitor workstation as long as I was using it at home. It's a very nice monitor with a native 1920x1200 screen resolution - same as my previous 27" monitor - so I can work with programs, surf the Interweb and other things in comfort. It has been many years since I've used a dual monitor setup. Back then, though, I was using two identical monitors. This setup is hard to get used to, so I'm hoping some of you can give me ideas to ease the awkwardness. It has been just a few days and one of my ways to relax is to watch videos and movies on the big 24" monitor. But how do I stop that bright glare of the Dell screen right next to the larger monitor? I drape a dark hand towel over it and that helps, but that can't be what everyone else does, is it? The resolution of the Dell was just more than I could take, so I reduced the resolution to 1920x1080 and adjusted the zoom level to 125%. That is much more comfortable for me but I wonder if there were other options I hadn't considered. Hope you can help an old modder. I haven't posted here in years, I think, but until now I've build all my own machines. I just haven't been able to do any modding because of lung disease, so I found other hobbies (Jeepin', photography). Thanks, Grump (aka Jim McClain)