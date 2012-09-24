It has been awhile since I found a game I was willing to put time into to complete. I played Skyrim of and on since I bought it and completed the main story but couldn't be bothred to do many of the side quests. Simply as they where repetitive at least I thought so anyway. I have bought quite a few games over the past twelve months and the really feel i wasted my money at times. EDIT: I also just remembered I completed Portal/Portal 2 months ago. Probably after Skyrim. So guys what was the last game you completed?