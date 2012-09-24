  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Last Game You Completed?!

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by MrDomRocks, 24 Sep 2012.

Page 1 of 59
  1. MrDomRocks

    MrDomRocks Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    4,993
    Likes Received:
    87
    It has been awhile since I found a game I was willing to put time into to complete. I played Skyrim of and on since I bought it and completed the main story but couldn't be bothred to do many of the side quests. Simply as they where repetitive at least I thought so anyway.

    I have bought quite a few games over the past twelve months and the really feel i wasted my money at times.

    EDIT: I also just remembered I completed Portal/Portal 2 months ago. Probably after Skyrim.

    So guys what was the last game you completed?
     
    MrDomRocks, 24 Sep 2012
    #1
  2. TheCherub

    TheCherub Member

    Joined:
    16 Sep 2007
    Posts:
    699
    Likes Received:
    9
    Depending on your definition of 'complete', either Skyrim or Mass Effect 3. I've completed the main quest and several sub questlines on Skryim, but not all of them (civil war and mages guild still to do). Prior to that it was ME3 in which I covered everything.
     
    TheCherub, 24 Sep 2012
    #2
  3. .//TuNdRa

    .//TuNdRa Resident Bulldozer Guru

    Joined:
    12 Feb 2011
    Posts:
    4,042
    Likes Received:
    109
    Completed Completed? Like 100% the game, completed? Because that would be the Original Portal. I'm sat on 95% completion for Saints Row: The Third, and i'm missing two achievements off my copy of Portal 2.

    I've also technically finished HL2, but screw going through Ravenholm again using only the Gravity gun.
     
    .//TuNdRa, 24 Sep 2012
    #3
  4. MrDomRocks

    MrDomRocks Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    4,993
    Likes Received:
    87
    Let me clear things up, when I say completed I mainly mean from beginning to end and ignoring the side missions/quests.

    I rarely do all the side quests etc as most are quite repetitive. Not like the old days pre achievements etc.
     
    MrDomRocks, 24 Sep 2012
    #4
  5. .//TuNdRa

    .//TuNdRa Resident Bulldozer Guru

    Joined:
    12 Feb 2011
    Posts:
    4,042
    Likes Received:
    109
    That'd be Black Mesa then. I'm about half-way through HL2 at the moment, and about six hours into Borderlands 2, as me and a friend are busy demolishing the campaign in Coop.
     
    .//TuNdRa, 24 Sep 2012
    #5
  6. bdigital

    bdigital Is re-building his PC again

    Joined:
    10 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    6,682
    Likes Received:
    249
    Dirt showdown. Took me and my flat mate 10 hours, spread over about 4 sessions.

    For multiplayer or pass the pad fun with friends, showdown really does a great job.
     
    bdigital, 24 Sep 2012
    #6
  7. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    17 Jul 2008
    Posts:
    7,472
    Likes Received:
    338
    The only 3 I can think of is...

    Portal 2
    BF3 single player
    Dead Island (inc side missions)
     
    CrapBag, 24 Sep 2012
    #7
  8. faugusztin

    faugusztin I *am* the guy with two left hands

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,899
    Likes Received:
    254
    Black Mesa. Before that Sleeping Dogs.
     
    faugusztin, 24 Sep 2012
    #8
  9. Draksis

    Draksis New Member

    Joined:
    21 Oct 2009
    Posts:
    1,235
    Likes Received:
    50
    Last game for me was Max Payne 3, which I finished last night actually. Before that I honestly can't remember, not for lack of interest in most cases.

    The problem with me is that I get distracted by another game, or work, something else while I'm half-way through the play through. When I finally come back to the game, I feel like I'm a bit lost with the character/level/etc so I then start a fresh game - but then get bored within a few hours of play as I'm repeating all the beginning parts again.

    A project that I've been building on in the back of my mind for a while now is that I play through and finish all my games (+150 roughly), but in such a way that finishing one leads "naturally" to the next game. maybe not by main theme or title, but a common style or feel.

    Eg: Dragon Age (Origins/Awakening/2) then move the Mass Effect trilogy due to the heavy RPG elements in each, then move the Sins of the Solar Empire because of the main drive in ME3 to build a massive fleet. from there is could be another 4X game, or just something to do with space (Dead Space, Dawn of War maybe)

    anyway, back to topic: it's been a while unless I've completely undistracted.
     
    Draksis, 24 Sep 2012
    #9
  10. Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    Black Mesa.. and it was awesomesauce.
     
    Guest-23315, 24 Sep 2012
    #10
  11. SMIFFYDUDE

    SMIFFYDUDE Supermodders on my D

    Joined:
    22 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    2,897
    Likes Received:
    103
    LIMBO
     
    SMIFFYDUDE, 24 Sep 2012
    #11
  12. scott_chegg

    scott_chegg Active Member

    Joined:
    16 Feb 2010
    Posts:
    952
    Likes Received:
    83
    Finished Deus EX:HR last week. 2 of 4 endings seen. Brilliant game.
     
    scott_chegg, 24 Sep 2012
    #12
  13. GeorgeK

    GeorgeK Swinging the banhammer Super Moderator

    Joined:
    18 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    8,580
    Likes Received:
    458
    Prototype 2 - great fun mashing people into the ground and then flinging their bodies through helicopters :D
     
    GeorgeK, 24 Sep 2012
    #13
  14. erratum1

    erratum1 New Member

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    1,924
    Likes Received:
    68
    Alice madness returns
    arkham city
    sonic generations

    Kinda bored with gaming at the moment.
     
    erratum1, 24 Sep 2012
    #14
  15. suragh

    suragh Derp

    Joined:
    26 Nov 2011
    Posts:
    1,236
    Likes Received:
    44
    Arkham city
    Deus ex: HR - brilliant
    trine 1 & 2
    WoW - I know it never ends but I have finished everything PvE/Quest and Reputation related. (Until tonight :D)
     
    suragh, 24 Sep 2012
    #15
  16. Cerberus90

    Cerberus90 Car Spannerer

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    7,556
    Likes Received:
    139
    I did that a while ago, not too difficult.

    The really annoying one is playing through Ep1 while only firing one bullet. I did that last week.

    Only achievement left in HL2 is the cache one. Only two left to do in Ep1, and then 6 in Ep2, (although the Ep2 ones I doubt I'll ever do as they're probably too hard for me, like saving all buildings).



    Black Mesa is mine if that's counted, :D, just finished it today, on Hard.
     
    Cerberus90, 24 Sep 2012
    #16
  17. .//TuNdRa

    .//TuNdRa Resident Bulldozer Guru

    Joined:
    12 Feb 2011
    Posts:
    4,042
    Likes Received:
    109
    I've done Little Space Gnome. That was easy enough on Normal, but I got raped in Ravenholm when I tried it using only the gravity gun. What are you meant to throw when you're on that damn rooftop?
    the one where Grigori chucks you the Shotgun then you fend off a few Fast Zombies.
     
    .//TuNdRa, 24 Sep 2012
    #17
  18. jifbo

    jifbo New Member

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2012
    Posts:
    20
    Likes Received:
    1
    The Stanley Parable! Before that Dead Space 1, working on Dead Space 2 now.
     
    jifbo, 24 Sep 2012
    #18
  19. kenco_uk

    kenco_uk I unsuccessfully then tried again

    Joined:
    28 Nov 2003
    Posts:
    9,696
    Likes Received:
    308
    LA Noire. Quite a twisty turny storyline. I think to prolongue the game the clues were a bit hard to find later in the game. Particularly the loose brick.
     
    kenco_uk, 24 Sep 2012
    #19
  20. faugusztin

    faugusztin I *am* the guy with two left hands

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,899
    Likes Received:
    254
    Why not ? You just need to get it from the start till the end of the game. You don't have to handle him like it's a gnome from porcelain. :D
     
    faugusztin, 24 Sep 2012
    #20
Page 1 of 59
Tags:

Share This Page