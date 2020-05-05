In recent 2 years, GIGABYTE laptops mainly focused on two product lines. AORUS launched earlier and is more famous as a series based on gaming design. AREO is a thinner series designed for the needs of creators; these two series got their strong points. AERO chassis design is closer to high-quality Ultrabook, equipped with high-end hardware SPECs. The character of this article is the latest AERO 17 HDR, Let’s watch the guide video and get the information guide first. This new AERO 17 HDR XB equipped with Intel Core i7-10875H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super. The outer box used the special English lettering of AERO with black and orange colors. The full chassis body with CNC cutting technology, the A side also all be made with aluminum. The central and upper area are matted design with anti-fingerprint treatment. To make the A side more varied, the bottom area was V-shaped unfolding line design with brushing surface treatment. 17.3” dimension is 396(W) x 270(D) x 21.4(H) mm, weight from 2.5kg. Actual weight is 2661g, AERO 17 HDR performs pretty well on high-end laptop ID design and balanced of weight ratio. Open the AERO 17 HDR, the B side and C side placement overview. The display hinge located at both sides of the chassis body, the maximum open angle of the display is around 120 degree. The assembling quality is very solid. The A side could slowly close automatically when the open angle of the display is under 30 degree. B side is the 17.3” AUO anti-glared display, 4K UHD IPS panel. The three edges of the AERO 17 HDR display with 3mm ultrathin bezel, which is the thinnest bezel design on the overall notebook models. There is a full range 3 side of frame rubber around to avoid causing damage when the screen closed to touch the C side. B side screen-to-body ratio is up to 89% and matches the VESA Display HDR 400 standard. It supports 100% Adobe RGB color gamut that brings more than 25% more details than sRGB colors of detail. Each laptop display passed the color calibration of X-Rite Pantone from factory side. Delta E <1 is very close to original color display, and achieve the most accurate color presents. Except for the keyboard area, the C side are made by matte black aluminum material same as A side design. The island-style keyboard with RGB Fusion 2.0 technology, and specialized in more fabulous full-color backlight. GIGABYTE and Sunrex who is the world's largest keyboard supplier collaborated to make the keystroke feedback more solid In terms of membrane keyboard, this is really good keystroke feedback by my personal experience. There are HD webcam and microphone on the top of C side. The face should not be taken too close to the chin with webcam because the surface is angled upward. It supported face tracing technology, the smoothness was outstanding but the resolution still could be better. It is a rarely design of webcam cover in other laptops, which can enhance the privacy for users. The round power button just below the webcam, and the linear holes on both left and right side of the button are airflow vents for cooling. The bottom of the C side is the touchpad, which offered accurate operation, and equipped with the fingerprint sensor on the upper left. The left and right sides are stickers of hardware or feature lists, and one more sticker that emphasized this laptop was Made in Taiwan at the bottom-left corner. The large and thicker sticker on the right which emphasized the hardware features of AERO 17 HDR, it easier to tear and no glue reside. The right side of I/O port. From left side, USB 3.2 Gen1 / Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C) / MINI DP 1.4 / HDMI 2.0/ power input/ vent. Composed with Killer Ethernet E2600 LAN chip and Killer wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 chip. The AX1650 supports the latest 802.11AX, which is the WIFI 6 technology that allows a 2.4 Gbps transmission speed. The left side of I/O port From left side, vent. / RJ45 internet port / SD Card Reader (UHS-II) / USB 3.2 Gen 1 Earphone jack / microphone jack / USB 3.2 Gen 1 The UHS-II can be seen as a luxury high-speed SD Card Reader for laptops, which can run up to 300 MB/s.