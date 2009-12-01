  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Multi Latest Steam & General Gaming Bargains: Read first post!

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by AshT, 1 Dec 2009.

  AshT

    http://www.steamgamesales.com/

    Bindi Edit:

    Right then this thread is for:

    1. Steam bargains! Steam sale items, Steam group purchases.

    And no, you don't get to moan if it's not on offer or a good price in your country! Move country!

    2. General PC gaming bargains. They must be bargainicious and not ebay or auction site: general retail or direct download.

    3. No warez or pyramid schemes. Bargain does not equal piracy or other dodgy dealings to get a voucher.
     
    AshT, 1 Dec 2009
  roblikesbeer

    Damn you Valve, leave my wallet alone!

    *buys*
     
    roblikesbeer, 1 Dec 2009
  cyrilthefish

    That seems a damn strange game.

    luckily the sale is until the 3rd and it's one of the rare pc games nowadays with a demo...

    *downloads demo* :hehe:
     
    cyrilthefish, 1 Dec 2009
  AshT

    Zombie Driver - FINISHED DEAL
     
    AshT, 2 Dec 2009
  AshT

    Tomb Raider: Underworld - 75% OFF - £4.99

    Tomb Raider: Underworld, 75% OFF, £4.99

    Don't know anything about ths game, so no :thumb: smiley just in case it's pants.

    * Links & prices correct as of 8:36pm GMT, 3rd Dec 09 *
     
    AshT, 3 Dec 2009
  Blademrk

    TR: Underworld is not bad actually, bought the 360 version for a fiver a couple of months back.
     
    Blademrk, 4 Dec 2009
  [PUNK] crompers

    i bought the THQ pack for £25 and i reckon i have enough to keep me busy atm.......doesnt stop me eyeing up zeno clash
     
    [PUNK] crompers, 4 Dec 2009
  AshT

    Altitude - 35% OFF - £6.59

    RELEASE DEAL

    Altitude, 35% OFF, £6.59, INC 51 STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS!!

    :thumb:

    * Links & prices correct as of 10:22pm GMT, 5th Dec 09 *
     
    AshT, 5 Dec 2009
  pimonserry

    pimonserry, 5 Dec 2009
  Matticus

    I believe it is, I am not a fan of the tomb raider series, not since the first one. But for £4.99 I may be tempted.
     
    Matticus, 5 Dec 2009
  LeMaltor

    I bought it, not played it yet or mirrors edge :X
     
    LeMaltor, 5 Dec 2009
  Matticus

    I picked up mirrors edge as well, was a super slow download for me for some reason. Normally I get epic speeds on steam. So I only got to play it last night, I completed it today. I enjoyed it but not sure if I would buy a sequel if they were to make one. Just seemed to get a bit repetitive, and at points I really just wanted a gun the entire time :p
     
    Matticus, 5 Dec 2009
  AshT

    AVAILABLE UNTIL 11th DEC

    Pirates Of The Burning Sea, 75% OFF, £2.00.

    It's a massively multiplayer online game and includes 30 days access, however a recurring fee of $14.99 + VAT will be applied unless the account is cancelled before the full 30 days is used up.

    * All links & prices correct as of 9:01pm GMT, 7th Dec 09 *
     
    AshT, 7 Dec 2009
  14. AshT

    AshT, 8 Dec 2009
  AngusW

    I already have that game but screwit i'm buying it on steam so i don't have to put a disc in to play it LOL :p
     
    AngusW, 8 Dec 2009
  Zurechial

    Anyone else get the feeling AshT works for Valve? :p
     
    Zurechial, 8 Dec 2009
  AshT

    Gladly!! lol
     
    AshT, 8 Dec 2009
  AshT

    WEEKEND DEAL

    Counter Strike: Source, 75% OFF, £3.50
    DreamKiller, FREE weekend

    :thumb:

    *** DreamKiller is 10GB ... ! (lucky my ISP has unlimited off-peak downloads!) ***
     
    AshT, 11 Dec 2009
  AshT

    RELEASE DEAL

    Samorost2, 50% OFF, £1.99 (IGF 2007 – Best Web Game)

    :thumb:
     
    AshT, 11 Dec 2009
  Edge102030

    Bought CS:S to try it out £3.50 is a bargain.
     
    Edge102030, 11 Dec 2009
