Ever since I finished my Fusion build, I've been wanting to play more with the idea of a simple aluminum tray with brackets to change things up. The possibilities are endless and it's super simple, it's just figuring out how to get it to sit on a desk and look like something that's the challenge. I started with the idea of a clamshell design around the tray. I wanted to try my hand at working with more wood, so I made the mistake of visiting a local lumberyard that stocks hardwoods and exotics. SO MUCH PRETTY STUFF! And I came home with this. Black walnut, 4/4, or about an inch thick, 18 inches wide by about 9 feet long. I was in love. And lucky cause I thought I was going to have to join a couple of smaller boards together to get my side panel. The dude asked what I was working on and proceeded to show me this bad boy. It has a cool knotty area, but what I really wanted for the side was that 6' of nice clean board. After getting a couple of pieces cut off I had to get the cup out of it so I rigged up a routing contraption to flatten it all out. It isn't perfect but I've got two nice flat pieces. Next up is starting on the motherboard tray... Thanks for following along!