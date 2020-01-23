I'm building a new rig for my brother and have got some led strips to put in to make all the pretties sparkle. Doing a test fit yesterday I was a little disappointed with the spot-ness of them: Been looking for something to disperse the light a bit more evenly, only thing I can seem to find is the aluminium housed one's: When you include postage they're are about £20 and was hoping for something a bit cheaper. I've got some Alu angle so could diy something similar if I could think if what to use as the diffusing bit. Anyone done anything similar and have any suggestions? (That aren't being posted from china and will take an age).