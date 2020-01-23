  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cases LED Strip Diffuser

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by The_Crapman, 23 Jan 2020 at 12:12.

  1. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,500
    Likes Received:
    1,108
    I'm building a new rig for my brother and have got some led strips to put in to make all the pretties sparkle. Doing a test fit yesterday I was a little disappointed with the spot-ness of them:
    [​IMG]

    Been looking for something to disperse the light a bit more evenly, only thing I can seem to find is the aluminium housed one's:
    [​IMG]
    When you include postage they're are about £20 and was hoping for something a bit cheaper. I've got some Alu angle so could diy something similar if I could think if what to use as the diffusing bit.

    Anyone done anything similar and have any suggestions? (That aren't being posted from china and will take an age).
     
    The_Crapman, 23 Jan 2020 at 12:12
    #1
  2. Wakka

    Wakka Yo, eat this, ya?

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2017
    Posts:
    2,102
    Likes Received:
    652
    Just a strip of frosted acrylic would do the job, no? Could use some small L-brackets and a couple of case screws/M3 bolts to mount it to the roof of the case pretty quick and easy, too!
     
    Wakka, 23 Jan 2020 at 12:23
    #2

Share This Page