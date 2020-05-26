Lian Li distro-plate G1

Hello all I'm new to this forum and I hope I've posted where I should. To start .... 3 weeks ago I bought the distro-plate in question and I can say that I am satisfied with it (it could be even better) but the 3.1 ddc pump is a nightmare in the true sense of the word. I know, I could give it up and move on to the 3.2 but I want something else. I contacted EKWB for an opinion and if I could change the distro-plate to adapt a D5 pump to it .... no response from them for more than 1 week. I saw on EKWB website that a new distro-plate dedicated to the O11D XL housing with a D5 pump appeared, so their guaranteed suggestion will be based on changing the pump or purchasing the new distro-plate. Let me return to the purpose of this post. I would like to know what would be the possibility to create a support/bracket for a D5 pump for this distro-plate to take place of the DDC pump!? I like it and I wouldn't want to give it up. Instead, I would give up the pump without fail. Here you have a link to the distro-plate https://www.lian-li.com/o11d-distro-plate-g1/