Lian Li DK-05F Build

I am new to water cooling, but have built many air cooled systems prior to this. I recently purchased a Lian Li DK-05F PC desk and was going to build a water cooled system. I am currently only focused on system one on the right hand side. Here are the system specs: System: Lian Li DK-05F AMD 3990X Asus ROG Zenith 2 Extreme Alpha NVidia Titan RTX EVGA 1600 T2 PSU Trident Z Neo 128 GB (4 sticks of 32gb) Corsair QL120 Fans Water Cooling: EKWB FLT 360 Res Combo EKWB 480 PE Radiator EKWB TRX40 CPU Monoblock EKWB RTX Vector 2080 GPU Cooler BP TouchAqua Digital Thermal Sensor My questions relate to how I should layout this loop. If you take a look at the attached photos the bracket on the 360 reservoir is for the D5 pump, they also provide a bracket which is half the height for a DDC pump. Would either a DDC or D5 be sufficient for this build? If you take a look at the reservoir with the D5 bracket is about the same height as the bottom port on the radiator. Is this ok? Also the photo of the CPU block from where the fan is, is showing that the edge of the right side of the radiator is not in line with the center of the CPU inlet. I would have to Z the line. I don't have the video card installed since i'm waiting for the GPU block to come in. I am all ears on how some of you would recommend setting up this loop.