Case Mod - In Progress LIAN LI PC 011 Mora Inside

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by L!ME, 3 Jul 2020 at 12:42.

    Welcome to my Project Log.

    The mod is based on a Lian Li PC O11 WGX, which i bought 2018.

    The idea was born, when i realised that my old Mora 2 fits in the backchamber of the PC O11.
    [​IMG]

    Then i startet modding the case to fit everything in it.
    The powersupply is now mountet in the frontchamber, the backchamber was filles with the Mora and the fans.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Some months later, the first result was ready to use.
    [​IMG]

    While working with it, i realised some problems with it.
    The 4x180mm silverstone fans making too much noise and the cooling performance was realy bad.
    So i startet to rebuild the case, to get enought air to the Mora, I removed the plate in the middle and replaced it. The Mora 2 gets a mount for the 200mm Noctua fans. But now I can not mount a mainboard any more, so i decided to make a flying mainboardtray.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The front and the sidepanel were replaced with the new ones
    [​IMG]

    to get the right holes in the mainboardtray
    [​IMG]

    the new Aquatube holders
    [​IMG]

    and the brushed alu panels ready for anodize
    [​IMG]
     
    NEAT! You went from a simple rad stuffing to laser cut parts in your first post. :D
    Welcome to Bit.
     
