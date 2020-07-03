Welcome to my Project Log. The mod is based on a Lian Li PC O11 WGX, which i bought 2018. The idea was born, when i realised that my old Mora 2 fits in the backchamber of the PC O11. Then i startet modding the case to fit everything in it. The powersupply is now mountet in the frontchamber, the backchamber was filles with the Mora and the fans. Some months later, the first result was ready to use. While working with it, i realised some problems with it. The 4x180mm silverstone fans making too much noise and the cooling performance was realy bad. So i startet to rebuild the case, to get enought air to the Mora, I removed the plate in the middle and replaced it. The Mora 2 gets a mount for the 200mm Noctua fans. But now I can not mount a mainboard any more, so i decided to make a flying mainboardtray. The front and the sidepanel were replaced with the new ones to get the right holes in the mainboardtray the new Aquatube holders and the brushed alu panels ready for anodize